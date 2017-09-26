Poultney Street garage back on tax rolls

By Matthew Saari

After more than 10 years of being tax exempt, the garage at 45 Poultney St. in Whitehall will be added back on the tax rolls.

The events leading up to the decision by Washington County was wholly unexpected and more than a little bizarre.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution at its September meeting to place the parcel back onto the tax rolls and a few days later, during the September village board meeting, Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith announced the decision to those in attendance.

“Today we found out that the Martell property over here that has been off the tax rolls, the county has decided to put it back on the tax rolls,” said Smith.

“That’s excellent news,” said trustee Teresa Austin.

The man who brought the issue before the village board, Steve St. Clair, was not in attendance but word gets around pretty fast and St. Clair knew about it in short order.

Despite having hammered on the issue for more than three years, during which time he dealt with three mayors, St. Clair’s response was surprisingly subdued.

“It’s done, it’s going back on the tax roll where it should be,” he said. “I’m just glad it’s back on the tax roll.”

