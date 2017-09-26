September 26, 2017

Sasquatch calling festival Saturday

B y Matthew Saari

A popular part of Whitehall’s Sasquatch Festival is the Sasquatch Calling Contest.

Area hunters may be familiar with duck calls, turkey calls and geese calls; heck, they may have even used a moose, elk or wild pig call in their day.
Well, they better prep their best Sasquatch Call for this Saturday.
The second annual Sasquatch Calling Festival is set to kick off at 10 a.m. behind Busty’s Brew and Barbeque at 49 Poultney St., Whitehall. Although seekers of “Squatch” can stop by at 9 a.m. for coffee and mingling.
There is no cost to attend.
Although only in its infancy, the Sasquatch Festival proved such a success last year it only seemed natural to continue onto year two.
David Molenaar, organizer of last year’s festival said 1,000 people probably attended the festivities throughout the day with a solid audience of 400 people for the now notorious Sasquatch Calling event.
“People were very excited about it,” Molenaar said.
Last year people were calling in from such far-flung locales as New York City, Ohio and Washington state, eager to gather more information about this unique event.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
September 26, 2017

North Granville fire deemed ‘suspicious’

Officials said the fire that gutted a home on Holcombville Road in North Granville on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, was "suspicious."

By Krystle S. Morey A fire that gutted a home on Holcombville Road in North Granville and left three homeless […]

September 26, 2017

Poultney Street garage back on tax rolls

The garage at 45 Poultney St. in Whitehall

By Matthew Saari After more than 10 years of being tax exempt, the garage at 45 Poultney St. in Whitehall […]

September 26, 2017

Sasquatch calling festival Saturday

A popular part of Whitehall's Sasquatch Festival is the Sasquatch Calling Contest.

By Matthew Saari Area hunters may be familiar with duck calls, turkey calls and geese calls; heck, they may have […]

September 26, 2017

Hartford eyes merger to field sports teams

Hartford Central School

By Keith Harrington Hartford Central School Superintendent Andrew Cook hosted a special public meeting in the school auditorium last Tuesday […]

September 22, 2017

North Country Freepress – 09/22/17

FreePress_9_22_17.pdf-web.pdf
September 22, 2017

Weekender – 09/22/17

Weekender 9_22_17.pdf-web.pdf
September 22, 2017

518 Wheels – 09/20/17

518 Wheels 9-18-17.pdf-web.pdf
September 22, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 09/22/17

Lakes_9_22_17.pdf-web.pdf
September 22, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 09/22/17

Northshire_9_22_17.pdf-web.pdf
September 20, 2017

Car Show in Granville Sunday

Autumn Leaves Car Show 2016

By Krystle S. Morey The 31st annual Autumn Leaves Car Show, hosted by the Granville Area Chamber of Commerce, is […]

September 20, 2017

Whitehall homecoming this weekend

Whitehall homecoming 2016 parade

  By Matthew Saari The annual homecoming dance is scheduled for this Saturday and students at Whitehall High School have […]

September 20, 2017

Whitehall to face Cambridge Saturday

Whitehall Football 2017

  By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s football team may boast an undefeated record for the season but the Railroaders’ mettle is […]