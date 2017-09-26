Sasquatch calling festival Saturday

B y Matthew Saari
Area hunters may be familiar with duck calls, turkey calls and geese calls; heck, they may have even used a moose, elk or wild pig call in their day.
Well, they better prep their best Sasquatch Call for this Saturday.
The second annual Sasquatch Calling Festival is set to kick off at 10 a.m. behind Busty’s Brew and Barbeque at 49 Poultney St., Whitehall. Although seekers of “Squatch” can stop by at 9 a.m. for coffee and mingling.
There is no cost to attend.
Although only in its infancy, the Sasquatch Festival proved such a success last year it only seemed natural to continue onto year two.
David Molenaar, organizer of last year’s festival said 1,000 people probably attended the festivities throughout the day with a solid audience of 400 people for the now notorious Sasquatch Calling event.
“People were very excited about it,” Molenaar said.
Last year people were calling in from such far-flung locales as New York City, Ohio and Washington state, eager to gather more information about this unique event.
