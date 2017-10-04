Crack down on junk in yards, trustee says

B y Matthew Saari

Whitehall trustee Mike LaChapelle told the Village Board at its September meeting that the community should take a firmer stance with yards housing a preponderance of junk.

LaChapelle said he drove around the village and saw all manner of detritus in yards with alarming frequency.

“I took a ride around the village and I’d like to start strictly reinforcing a couple of those laws about inside furniture; couches, chairs, refrigerators and everything outside in the lawn,” LaChapelle said. “We’ve kind of lapsed on that and you see a lot of that throughout the village.”

On Monday, zoning and code compliance officer Pete Telisky told the Times that the village is asking for assistance in getting these properties back to village code.

“The whole effort is to pick the community up,” he said. “It isn’t to try and pick a fight.”

