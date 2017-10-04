Inaugural Firemen’s Fair turns profit

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Hook & Ladder Fire Company made a profit yet from its Firemen’s Fair this summer.

Total revenue was $16,564.52.

“We were very happy with it,” said Chief Dan McClenning.

The fair, which ran from Aug. 9 to 12, featured rides and carnival games, food, live entertainment, fireworks and more.

Following the fair, the fire company submitted a financial report to village officials. The results were discussed at the Village Board meeting Monday.

“This year’s fair has shown to be profitable,” Mayor Brian LaRose read from the report.

In past years, the fire company had to pay a fee to ride companies to bring in activities for the Firemen’s Carnival. Dreamland Amusements, which provided the rides this year, required no fee.

“They pay us,” McClenning said.

The Hooks earned 20 percent of the company’s profit each night.

