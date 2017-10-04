October 4, 2017

Kitten tossed from truck has new home

B y Krystle S. Morey

A Dresden man allegedly threw a kitten out of his pickup truck window on Route 22 in Granville last week and two Granville men driving by him were credited with leading to his arrest on animal cruelty charges.

Christopher Normile, 21, of Dresden

Christopher J. Normile, 21, was arrested last Friday, three days after the incident.
The orange kitten sustained only minor injuries.
State Police in Granville identified Normile as the operator of the white Chevrolet Silverado seen at the scene following an investigation. On Sept. 29, Troopers located Normile driving on North Road in Dresden and a traffic stop was conducted. Normile was arrested and charged with a class A misdemeanor under state Agriculture and Markets Law section 353.
The Granville men, Myles Roberts and Adam Illsley, were driving their motorcycles near Curtis Lumber when they saw Normile, who was parked at the traffic pull-off, throw the kitten out the window of the truck.
“He was pulled right up to the road as if he were going to pull out, so I was keeping an eye on him to make sure he wasn’t going to pull out in front of us or anything. He had his window down and as I was keeping an eye on him. I saw him have the little orange kitten right in his hand and he flung it out the window onto the side of 22,” Roberts said.

