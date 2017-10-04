‘Suspicious fire’ said to be arson

B y Krystle S. Morey

The double-wide trailer in North Granville that was gutted by a “suspicious” fire last weekend was foreclosed upon recently and the Washington County code enforcement officer said Monday it was his “understanding” that the fire was arson.

“It’s under investigation and suspicious,” North Granville Fire Chief Scott McCullen said immediately after the fire:

“My understanding is that the fire was arson,” Steve Smith, the code enforcement officer, said Monday, noting his office “does not get involved in this because we are not investigators.”

“The information that I have is that it was arson,” Smith said, adding that he did not know of any charges filed in the case.

An investigation was undertaken by Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Kristen L. Hardy, the investigator handling the case, did not return multiple calls and an email for comment.

