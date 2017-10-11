Act 46: Pawlet-Rupert merger committee votes for choice

B y Krystle S. Morey

The seven-member committee tasked with merging Pawlet and Rupert school districts under Vermont’s Act 46 voted 4 to 3 last week to abolish designation to New York schools, meaning that students in those Vermont communities will get a choice between Vermont private schools or Granville and Salem high schools.

However, Pawlet and Rupert can choose to vote against the committee’s recommendation in November.

“If one town votes it down, it doesn’t happen,” said Susan Hosley, chairperson of the Pawlet and Rupert Act 46 Merger Committee.

In the case of a ‘no’ vote, the merger committee would dissolve and a new committee would be tasked with presenting taxpayers with another merger plan – with or without designation. Failing that, the state would step in and “mandate a merger,” Hosley said.

“It’s the town that ultimately gets to vote,” she said.

If the Pawlet and Rupert Act 46 Merger Committee’s proposal is accepted by Vermont voters, they will have their choice of secondary schools – and Granville and Salem will be tasked with competing against private schools to recruit students.

