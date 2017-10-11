Braymer monument to get facelift

B y Krystle S. Morey

It was during a quiet family hike when Dan Williams realized the poor shape the Braymer Hill monument was in.

On a piece of village-owned land on the west side of Route 22 in Granville, the 30-foot-tall white concrete monument hasn’t been upgraded for years.

Williams, who retired as village DPW superintendent last year, said he enjoys the 15-minute hike up Braymer Hill.

“I just hike up there to go to the monument,” he said, noting he’s only made the trip three or four times this year.

Williams hiked to the monument with his son and step-daughter back in May.

“That’s when I noticed the shape that it was in,” he said.

When asked why he wanted to fix the monument, Williams said: “The history of it.”

He added: “It looks like a good project.”

