October 11, 2017

Granville-Whitehall face off Friday night

B y Keith Harrington

An event that was once billed as “one of New York’s longest-running high school football rivalries” will be revived Friday night when the Whitehall Railroaders visit Sam Eppolito Field to battle the Granville Golden Horde.
“In Granville, on a Friday night, it’s going to be pretty wild,” said Whitehall coach Rich Gould.
A preview of the once-storied rivalry occurred last year after a 10-year hiatus when the Golden Horde and Railroaders met in a Section II crossover game at Whitehall’s Ambrose Gilligan Field. Whitehall claimed a 33-0 victory on their way to a third straight appearance in the Class D Super Bowl.
This year the game carries added significance. Because of a decline in school enrollment numbers Granville is competing in Class D this season, the same division as Whitehall, which makes the game count even more.
The teams first played in 1926 and used to draw football fans from all around eastern New York and western Vermont. Granville/Whitehall has been called the local equivalent of college football’s Michigan/Ohio State or college basketball’s Duke/North Carolina. If alums could not attend any of their former school’s games, they made sure to put this one on their events calendar.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
October 11, 2017

Granville-Whitehall face off Friday night

GranvilleWhitehall

By Keith Harrington An event that was once billed as “one of New York’s longest-running high school football rivalries” will […]

October 11, 2017

Act 46: Pawlet-Rupert merger committee votes for choice

act 46

By Krystle S. Morey The seven-member committee tasked with merging Pawlet and Rupert school districts under Vermont’s Act 46 voted […]

October 11, 2017

Braymer monument to get facelift

20171010_105317 cmyk

By Krystle S. Morey It was during a quiet family hike when Dan Williams realized the poor shape the Braymer […]

October 11, 2017

Towns crunching budgets

budget-book-big

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari Granville Town Supervisor Matt Hicks said it best about budget season: “Every year […]

October 6, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 10/06/17

Northshire_10_6_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 6, 2017

Weekender – 10/06/17

Weekender 10_6_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 6, 2017

North Country Freepress – 10/06/17

FreePress_10_6_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 6, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/06/17

Lakes_10_6_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 5, 2017

518 Wheels – 10/06/17

518 Wheels 10_6_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 4, 2017

Village barricades ‘Flat Iron’ building

DSC_0294

By Matthew Saari If you were to pull onto Skenesborough Drive from Route 4, you would pass the picturesque Skenesborough […]

October 4, 2017

Kitten tossed from truck has new home

kitten rescued

By Krystle S. Morey A Dresden man allegedly threw a kitten out of his pickup truck window on Route 22 […]

October 4, 2017

‘Suspicious fire’ said to be arson

20170924_101306

By Krystle S. Morey The double-wide trailer in North Granville that was gutted by a “suspicious” fire last weekend was […]