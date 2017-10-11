Granville-Whitehall face off Friday night

B y Keith Harrington
An event that was once billed as “one of New York’s longest-running high school football rivalries” will be revived Friday night when the Whitehall Railroaders visit Sam Eppolito Field to battle the Granville Golden Horde.
“In Granville, on a Friday night, it’s going to be pretty wild,” said Whitehall coach Rich Gould.
A preview of the once-storied rivalry occurred last year after a 10-year hiatus when the Golden Horde and Railroaders met in a Section II crossover game at Whitehall’s Ambrose Gilligan Field. Whitehall claimed a 33-0 victory on their way to a third straight appearance in the Class D Super Bowl.
This year the game carries added significance. Because of a decline in school enrollment numbers Granville is competing in Class D this season, the same division as Whitehall, which makes the game count even more.
The teams first played in 1926 and used to draw football fans from all around eastern New York and western Vermont. Granville/Whitehall has been called the local equivalent of college football’s Michigan/Ohio State or college basketball’s Duke/North Carolina. If alums could not attend any of their former school’s games, they made sure to put this one on their events calendar.
This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.
