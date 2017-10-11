‘Haunted house’ creepy

B y Matthew Saari

The drive up to Skene Manor is normally a pleasant one. The manor and its drive offers an unparalleled view of the village and surely some epic sunsets.

During the fall, however, at twilight, with skeletal tree branches reaching out over the road, when on the way to a ghost hunt, the drive takes on a decidedly eerie quality.

The South Glens Falls Paranormal Society came to Skene Manor Saturday to investigate the rumors and tall tales of ghosts roaming the historic building.

“If you weren’t a believer before, you’ll believe after,” said investigator Mark Pronto. “I wear a cross to every investigation; I say a quick prayer beforehand.”

Prior to the investigation proper, manor volunteer Kris Miner was kind enough to provide a guided tour of the building and explain how these ghostly tales originated.

The manor was built in 1874 as a home for Judge Joseph Potter. The current name of the building is derived from Gen. Philip Skene, the founder of Skenesborough, what would one day become Whitehall.

Over the years, the manor has been home to a multitude of individuals and somewhere along this time rumors of the spirit of Skene’s wife began to circulate.

The story goes that Skene’s wife, Katharine, was a proverbial “golden goose” and her family’s wealth provided for the Skenes’ lifestyle. This naturally caused some issues when she passed away.

