October 18, 2017

Brooks resigns from fire company

B y Matthew Saari

The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company may have just lost their president.

WVFC president Brian Brooks Sr.

Mayor Phil Smith opened Tuesday’s village trustee meeting with a public comments section, at which time fire president Brian Brooks Sr. took the floor.
Brooks brought before the board his concerns over the ongoing subdivision of the parcel on which the WVFC fire house sits.
“The cost of the survey, which we were fronting for the village because we know you didn’t allocate any money,” Brooks said. “You mentioned that you would use that in consideration for the purchase of the property. That’s unacceptable to us.”
No costs have been finalized yet however quotes for the survey could reach $5,000.
When the village and fire company last met together, the fire company had asked what the parcel would be priced at. Fire chief Bryan Brooks had offered $1 for the parcel in consideration for the decades of free fire service the fire company has provided the village. The trustees neither accepted nor denied this figure.
“That’s more than reasonable, figuring the service of the volunteer fire company,” Brooks said. “George [Rivette] and I sitting here together have 90 years in…the volunteers haul the freight so to speak.”
Brooks outlined the area he’s hoping is included in the purchase. In addition to the land on which the fire house sits the fire company wants 26 feet from the rear of the fire house, a section to the south of the fire house in which is interred a 1,000 gallon fuel tank, a sliver of land next to the Flat Iron building and possibly, in the future, the Flat Iron building itself.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times.

