Hampton native, wife travel world

When the Whitehall Times last spoke with Hampton native Ethan Atwood, a Whitehall High School graduate, he was on his way to India and Bangladesh and had just eaten a pickle which made his tongue go numb.

Many months and incalculable miles later, Ethan has returned to his family home in Hampton, having completed the journey of a lifetime, which took him and his wife, Lauren, around the world.

The Atwoods embarked on their journey in late 2015. Their road was certainly the less traveled, taking them through Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Southeast Asia before coming full circle back to America, wrapping up with a cross country road trip through the southern United States before terminating in Hampton, Ethan’s childhood home.

Over the course of nearly two years, Ethan and Lauren not only visited these locales but embedded themselves with the locals, not only to keep traveling expenses as low as possible but to learn about the various cultures, personalities and lives of the people they encountered.

Shortly after their return to rural upstate New York the Atwoods sat down with the Times and provided remarkably clear, concise details about distant vistas, mountains and ancient monuments and startling revelations about foreign cultures, the changing perceptions of Americans and the U.S. and, of course, culinary insights which can be delectable or unsavory, depending on your food preferences.

