McEachron ‘made the world a better place’

By Keith Harrington

Before Wednesday night’s game against Warrensburg under the lights, the scoreboard at Granville’s field hockey field was dedicated to the memory of Shelby McEachron, and the Shelby McEachron Memorial Garden was unveiled.

With a new sign attached to the bottom of the scoreboard that reads “In Loving Memory of Shelby A. McEachron,” it will assure that Shelby will shine down on the Granville field hockey team for many years to come. The upper part of the scoreboard also has a new sign that says “Granville Field Hockey” and features crossed field hockey stick symbols.

Granville field hockey coach Katie Barber opened the ceremony.

“Welcome everyone,” she said. “Thank you for coming to honor a very special person.”

Barber asked that everyone join her in a moment of silence.

Barber went on to thank all the people who helped to make the Shelby McEachron Memorial possible.

“This project has been very near and dear to all of us,” she said. “The outpouring of support from people that wanted to help was overwhelming.”

