October 18, 2017

McEachron ‘made the world a better place’

B y Keith Harrington

Shelby McEachron

Before Wednesday night’s game against Warrensburg under the lights, the scoreboard at Granville’s field hockey field was dedicated to the memory of Shelby McEachron, and the Shelby McEachron Memorial Garden was unveiled.
With a new sign attached to the bottom of the scoreboard that reads “In Loving Memory of Shelby A. McEachron,” it will assure that Shelby will shine down on the Granville field hockey team for many years to come. The upper part of the scoreboard also has a new sign that says “Granville Field Hockey” and features crossed field hockey stick symbols.
Granville field hockey coach Katie Barber opened the ceremony.
“Welcome everyone,” she said. “Thank you for coming to honor a very special person.”
Barber asked that everyone join her in a moment of silence.
Barber went on to thank all the people who helped to make the Shelby McEachron Memorial possible.
“This project has been very near and dear to all of us,” she said. “The outpouring of support from people that wanted to help was overwhelming.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
October 18, 2017

Railroaders roll over Horde, 55-12

white football4

By Matthew Saari An age-old rivalry was revived Friday night when the Whitehall football team traveled to neighboring Granville for […]

October 18, 2017

Hampton native, wife travel world

Ethan Atwood1

By Matthew Saari When the Whitehall Times last spoke with Hampton native Ethan Atwood, a Whitehall High School graduate, he […]

October 18, 2017

McEachron ‘made the world a better place’

mceachron

By Keith Harrington Before Wednesday night’s game against Warrensburg under the lights, the scoreboard at Granville’s field hockey field was […]

October 18, 2017

Brooks resigns from fire company

WVFC Fire House

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company may have just lost their president. Mayor Phil Smith opened Tuesday’s village […]

October 13, 2017

Weekender – 10/13/17

Weekender 10_13_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 13, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/13/17

Lakes_10_13_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 13, 2017

North Country Freepress – 10/13/17

FreePress_10_13_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 13, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 10/13/17

Northshire_10_13_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 12, 2017

518 Wheels – 10/13/17

518 Wheels 10-9-17.pdf-web.pdf
October 11, 2017

Granville-Whitehall face off Friday night

GranvilleWhitehall

By Keith Harrington An event that was once billed as “one of New York’s longest-running high school football rivalries” will […]

October 11, 2017

Act 46: Pawlet-Rupert merger committee votes for choice

act 46

By Krystle S. Morey The seven-member committee tasked with merging Pawlet and Rupert school districts under Vermont’s Act 46 voted […]

October 11, 2017

Braymer monument to get facelift

20171010_105317 cmyk

By Krystle S. Morey It was during a quiet family hike when Dan Williams realized the poor shape the Braymer […]