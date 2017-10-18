October 18, 2017

Railroaders roll over Horde, 55-12

B y Matthew Saari
An age-old rivalry was revived Friday night when the Whitehall football team traveled to neighboring Granville for a battle on the gridiron.
“You always want to give them your best game,” said Whitehall coach Rich Gould. “Usually, records don’t mean anything when you play this game. We emphasized that all week.”
The Golden Horde won the opening coin toss and opted to receive the ball. Whitehall kicker Nick Kennedy booted a short onside kick which Granville recovered. The Horde attempted to punch through the Railroaders’ center line twice to no avail.
“They only run a couple seams, a couple outs; that offense is really geared to run the ball,” said Gould. “Our defense…that’s our strength.”
On the next play, Granville’s Will Duffy attempted to cut down the sideline only to run into a stiff shoulder, courtesy of Jimmer Rozell, which resulted in a turnover.
Whitehall fumbled the ball on its first play and the Horde scooped it up. But on the next play, Granville too fumbled the ball which the Railroaders recovered.
“I have so many young kids playing and young kids make mistakes,” said Granville coach John Irion. “They say for every sophomore you start you’re down a touchdown. If that was the case we’d be losing 100-0.”
Whitehall’s Jake Moore, moved to tailback as a result of the injuries sustained during the game at Canajoharie, carried the ball on the next two plays which resulted in a first down for the Railroaders. Brendan Covey muscled through the Granville line gaining a few yards but a false start on Whitehall’s Daniel Genier pushed the Railroaders back.
The penalty proved only a small bump when Whitehall’s Dawson Procella raced 40 yards, scoring the first touchdown of the game. Kennedy’s point-after kick missed and the score stood at 6-0.

