October 18, 2017

Scott trial begins Dec. 19; Defense motions for charge to be thrown out

B y Krystle S. Morey

A trial date of Dec. 19 has been set for former Granville mayor Thomas Scott to answer to a pair of child endangerment charges and a harassment charge, relating to alleged ‘inappropriate’ incidents with two underage boys.

Thomas Scot

Now, summons will be sent out to Washington County residents to form a jury.
David Taffany, of Anderson, Moschetti & Taffany, PLLC in Latham, represented Scott in Putnam Town Court before Hon. Susan Johnson on Tuesday. Scott, now living in Ohio, was not present.
Taffany, during a brief 15-minute meeting in Putnam, asked – and was granted – yet another adjournment.
Scott was accused of endangering the welfare of a child and arrested Jan. 23, after two underage boys – brothers – he coached on a Granville High School track team claimed that he touched them inappropriately while massaging them and watched one of them while he was in the shower.
He is facing two Class A misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and a harassment violation.
If convicted, Scott “could face up to three years of probation, up to one year in jail, a fine per court ranging between $0-1000 with a mandatory New York state surcharge; or sometimes a combination of the aforementioned,” Frandino said previously.
Taffany Tuesday also asked Johnson to consider throwing out one of the misdemeanor child endangerment charges because it’s beyond the statute of limitations.
“There is a motion pending to dismiss on a statute of limitations issue,” Taffany said after the adjournment. “The judge hasn’t decided on that yet.”
