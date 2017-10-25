Boardman Cemetery making helpful friends

B y Matthew Saari

Whitehall’s Boardman and Smith Street Cemetery has four friends and is looking for more.

That’s because Pete Terry has formed the Friends of Boardman Street Cemetery Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to rebuilding and revitalizing the weathered, time-worn Boardman and Smith Street Cemetery.

“The main reason for forming this group of concerned individuals is to return Boardman Street Cemetery to its former beauty,” Terry said. “To again make it a safe and respectful cemetery which all would be proud to visit.”

Terry, who said he has 296 ancestors interred in the cemetery, began conducting his own genealogical research four years ago and since then has been attempting to spruce up the cemetery, which has numerous toppled stones, with some having broken because of either harsh Northeast winters or vandalism over the years.

But there’s only so much one man can do.

“I started to count the stones that needed repair, I lost count above 500,” said Terry. “I need four or five strong guys to help move the stones.”

