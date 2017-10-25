October 25, 2017

Boardman Cemetery making helpful friends

B y Matthew Saari

Whitehall’s Boardman and Smith Street Cemetery has four friends and is looking for more.
That’s because Pete Terry has formed the Friends of Boardman Street Cemetery Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to rebuilding and revitalizing the weathered, time-worn Boardman and Smith Street Cemetery.
“The main reason for forming this group of concerned individuals is to return Boardman Street Cemetery to its former beauty,” Terry said. “To again make it a safe and respectful cemetery which all would be proud to visit.”
Terry, who said he has 296 ancestors interred in the cemetery, began conducting his own genealogical research four years ago and since then has been attempting to spruce up the cemetery, which has numerous toppled stones, with some having broken because of either harsh Northeast winters or vandalism over the years.
But there’s only so much one man can do.
“I started to count the stones that needed repair, I lost count above 500,” said Terry. “I need four or five strong guys to help move the stones.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
October 25, 2017

Halloween Happenings

halloween parade

By Ellen Ricks   Happy Halloween! Hope you have your costumes all picked out and ready to go because there […]

October 25, 2017

Stewart’s expansion to include gas pumps

Stewart's Shops Quaker Street Granville

By Krystle S. Morey Stewart’s Shops confirmed Monday that fueling stations are part of the company’s plan to expand its […]

October 25, 2017

Hartford presses sports merger plan

Hartford Central School

By Keith Harrington The Hartford Board of Education voted last week to seek a merger of its interscholastic sports programs […]

October 25, 2017

Boardman Cemetery making helpful friends

Cemetery

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s Boardman and Smith Street Cemetery has four friends and is looking for more. That’s because Pete […]

October 20, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 10/20/17

Lakes_10_20_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 20, 2017

North Country Freepress – 10/20/17

FreePress_10_20_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 20, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 10/20/17

Northshire_10_20_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 20, 2017

Weekender – 10/20/17

Weekender 10_20_17.pdf-web.pdf
October 19, 2017

518 Wheels – 10/20/17

518 Wheels 10-16-17.pdf-web.pdf
October 18, 2017

Railroaders roll over Horde, 55-12

white football4

By Matthew Saari An age-old rivalry was revived Friday night when the Whitehall football team traveled to neighboring Granville for […]

October 18, 2017

Hampton native, wife travel world

Ethan Atwood1

By Matthew Saari When the Whitehall Times last spoke with Hampton native Ethan Atwood, a Whitehall High School graduate, he […]

October 18, 2017

McEachron ‘made the world a better place’

mceachron

By Keith Harrington Before Wednesday night’s game against Warrensburg under the lights, the scoreboard at Granville’s field hockey field was […]