Drug take back day Oct. 28

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey

In an effort to get dangerous prescription medications off the street, police agencies throughout the region will be participating Saturday in the National Drug Take Back, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

“There is an epidemic of drug abuse,” said Fair Haven police chief Bill Humphries. The drug take-back program, he said, “gets it out of the hands of drug abusers.”

There will be drug take back collection points at the Fair Haven police department, Castleton police department, Rutland pharmacy, Rutland Hospital and Rutland County Sheriff’s Department from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Chief Ernie Bassett said his departments in Granville and Whitehall are not hosting special take back day events, but that they are always collecting medication.

“We don’t have one set time, because we have a box outside our office and the on-duty also collects,” he said.

The two departments collect hundreds of pounds of pills as well as liquids and sharps each year. The drugs are then turned over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department to be destroyed.

“Most of it is prescription meds that weren’t utilized,” Bassett said.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.