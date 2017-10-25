Halloween Happenings

B y Ellen Ricks

Happy Halloween! Hope you have your costumes all picked out and ready to go because there are so many events to attend. Whether you enjoy a little Halloween fun with your family or prefer to be spooky out of your socks, there’s something for everyone.

NEW YORK

Argyle

Stiles Haunted House

Come if you dare to the Stiles Haunted House for thrills and chills for the whole family on Oct. 27 from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday Oct. 28 and 29 from 6-8 p.m. All the spooky sets are created and haunted by local volunteers and all the proceeds go to the renovation of the Random Stiles House into a Community Center for Argyle. Could the Ransom Stiles House truly be haunted? Come find out for yourself. Entry fee is $10, $5 for kids.

Location: 55 Main St.

BALLSTON SPA

Witch Wall

All witches, get your pointy hat and broomstick ready because it’s time for the 12th annual Ballston Spa Witch Walk on Oct. 27 from 6:30 to 11:55 p.m. at the American Legion. It’s going to be a night of Halloween fun for a good cause.

Come out and spend the night dancing, eating, drinking and mingling with witches all around the area. This pub crawl event, where the group will enjoy a brew or two at local establishments, including but not limited to are: The American Legion, Henry’s Tavern, The Brickyard Tavern, The Elks, Augie’s Family Style Restaurant and any other place that witches are welcome. The American Legion will be having a band starting at 9 p.m. so you can cast a spell over that dance floor in your finest witch garb.

Cost is $25 for per register and $30 at the door. This includes a wristband, food and discount drinks at the Legion, cover charge for the band at the Legion and the entrance to local establishments participating in the Walk.

All proceeds raised will go to local dog and cat organizations. Donations in the past went to Pets For Vets, Estherville Animal Shelter, Saratoga Animal Shelter, Mr.Moes Project, elderly folks in need of help with their vet bills

To register send a check, written to cash, to Carol Lang at 457 Garrett Road, Ballston Spa NY 12020 or go to Henry’s Tavern or The Brickyard Tavern and see the bartenders. The American Legion is located on 23 Pleasant Street.

CAMBRIDGE

Haunted Experience

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to brave all the haunted and creepy things coming your way. Think you’re brave? Have a taste for the dark and twisted? Test your courage at the Battenkill Valley Asylum, located at the Washington County Agri-business Park on Plains Road, just outside the village of Cambridge.

On Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday Oct.28 from 6-10 p.m. the residents of the Batten Valley Asylum will come to life, and they’re waiting for you. This dark, haunting, and twisted event will have you on the edge of your seats, and sanity.

The cost for this event is $8 and a combined ticket price with the Battenkill Valley Farm is $15 for both events. Due to the scary nature of this event, it is recommended for ages over 14 years old. For those under 14, it is recommended that they be accompanied by an adult. The Asylum is not recommended for young children.

All proceeds will benefit The Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad. For more information visit the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad on Facebook.

Whispering Bones

It was a dark and stormy night at Hubbard Hall, shadows were creeping on the wall and the wind seemed to be whispering. Seems like it’s just about time for Hubbard Hall annual fundraiser, Whispering Bones- An Evening of Spooky Storytelling. Come on Friday, Oct. 27 for some spooky stories just in time for Halloween.

Hubbard Hall’s annual telling of classic ghost stories is hosted by Kelvin Keraga with some of the region’s favorite storytellers. Audience members are sure to get a kick out of these bizarre, sometimes scary and hilarious stories. You’ll laugh, you’ll scream, you’ll be sleeping with the lights on for a few days.

This event is the perfect way to get into the mood for Halloween. If you’re in the mood for some old fashion Halloween horror, you’ll enjoy this event.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. Tickets are $20 and $10 for students ages 6-22. Proceeds from this storytelling event will go to support the Hubbard Hall Scholarship Fund, helping to ensure that no student at Hubbard Hall is ever turned away from a class based on financial limitations.

Hubbard Hall is located on 25 E. Main Street in Cambridge. For more information about this event, please visit their website at www.hubbardhall.org or by calling 518-677-2495.

Monster Mash Ball

Hubbard Hall-O-Ween moves inside the Hall this year for Monster Mash. Costumes are encouraged as you dance your way through spooky corners. Have your fill of delicious treats like Apple Cider and Pumpkin Bread that will make the tiniest monster to the strongest super hero happy. General Admission is $10, $5 per students and $20 for families of three or more. Proceeds made from the tickets and concession sales go to support the Hubbard Hall Dance Costume Fund. Hubbard Hall is located on 25 E. Main Street in Cambridge. For more information visit www.hubdardhall.org or call 518-677-2495.

Fort Edward

Haunted Barn at the Little Theater

The Haunted Barn at the Little Theater on the Farm hasn’t been around as long as some of the other haunted attractions in the area, but it has quickly become just as terrifying.

The theme changes every year with this year’s theme being “Very Grim Fairy Tales.” Guides will lead you through a twisting, turning forest maze featuring literature’s famous stories in a “grim way. Meet the Big Bad Wolf, Jack’s Giant, The Wicked Stepmother, Sleeping Beauty’s Evil Queen and many more that should have stayed under the covers. Be careful, or they’ll have you screaming into the cold night.

Admission is $8 and $5 for kids age 4-12. Children under 4 get in free.

The haunted barn will be open on Oct. 27 and 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year there’ll be a children’s costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information, go to www.littletheater27.org.

Glens Falls

“Boo 2 You” Trick or Treat

Glens Falls welcomes all the little ghosts, goblins, witches and princesses for a Halloween block party complete with entertainment, family friendly activities, a costume parade and more. More than 3,000 ghosts and ghouls typically attend the festivities, which include trick-or-treating, popcorn, spooky dance performances by local dance groups, face-painting, pony rides and a petting zoo. The free event happens Saturday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Glen Street and City Park in downtown.

Granvillle

3rd annual Adult Halloween Party

Don’t miss the most fun and haunting party of the year on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. at the Granville American Legion. One Smooth DJ will be spinning some of the best Halloween themed and classic party music and well as a totally spook-tactual light show. There is music for everyone, country, mainstream, classic rock. So put on your most outrageous costume. There will be prizes for best costume, best couple’s costume, people’s choice. There will also be hourly drink specials and hamburgers, hotdogs and fries. Its $2 to get in and all the proceeds from admissions and food go to benefit the veterans program. For more information, call 518-642-1759.

Greenwich

Halloween Parade

In an ongoing tradition dating back a quarter century, the Greenwich Chamber of Commerce hosts its 26th annual Halloween parade along Main Street to Academy Street on Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 1 p.m.

This family-oriented parade features ghouls and goblins, and little kids parading through town dressed as their favorite monster, movie character or superhero. All are vying for awards in six categories: Best Dressed Pet, Best Group, Best Family, Funniest, Scariest and Most Original. A “Best in Parade” award will also be given out with a grand prize of $100. But regardless of whether you get one of the coveted prizes, everyone is a winner as a participation ribbon and a treat is given out to all. For more information, call 518-692-7979.

Trick or Treat at the Library

The Greenwich Free Library will be hosting their own trick or treating event on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. There will be free books, candy, and Borden’s Cider and Donuts. The Greenwich Free Library is located on 518-692-7157.

HARTFORD

Trunk or Treat

Harford Central School will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the school. Bring your kids for trick or treating, games, prizes and a snack. Vehicles will have the chance to win the best decorated vehicle contest.

Hoosick Falls

Trunk or Treat

Little Sprouts and HAYC3 will be hosing their first ever Truck or Treat on Saturday Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. in Wood Memorial Park in Hoosick Falls. Truck or Treat provides a safe environment for families looking to enjoy some Halloween fun by going truck to festivity decorated truck to pick up some sweet treat.

There is no charge for this trick or treating event, but all children must be accompanied by an adult. No drop-offs will be permitted. Prizes will be awarded for the most decked out car on the lot. It’s going to fun time for everyone to get out and have a pleasant, safe evening with fellow community members. This is a family-friendly event, no alcohol or other illegal substance will be permitted.

Wood Memorial Park is located on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. For more information on this event, please contact Little Sprouts at (518)949-4397 or by calling HAY3 at (518)686-9050.

HUDSON FALLS

Ghost Hunts at the Old Washington County Courthouse

Spooky things are happening at the Old Washington County Courthouse, and the South Glens Falls Paranormal Society is going to find out just what on Saturday, Oct. 28 as the Paranormal Society does a public investigation of the courthouse. Think you’re the long-lost member of the Ghost Busters? Come and court danger.

The South Glens Falls Paranormal Society is made up of ten dedicated and knowledgeable investigators. They approach each location as skeptics and will not say a location is haunted until they have evidence to back it up. The South Glens Falls Paranormal Society is returning to the Courthouse after five years. Think the spirits will be shaken up to them?

Doors open at 10:05 p.m., please arrive no later than 10:15 p.m. Following a presentation you will be split into two groups and led on an investigation of the historic courthouse and jail. Investigation will last from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Upon conclusion of the investigation, any audio evidence that MAY be captured during the first 2 hours of investigating will be presented for you to hear.

Do not hesitate to get your tickets now folks. The Paranormal Society is only planning one event at the Old Washington County Courthouse this year, and this is it. Tickets for the ghost hunts are $30 per person and can be purchase through their website at www.sgfparanormalsociety.com.

The Old Washington County Courthouse is located on 122 Main Street in Hudson Falls. For more information, please visit their website at www.sgfparanormalsociety.com

Trucktoberfest

HUDSON FALLS The Gospel Lighthouse Church is inviting the community to their Trunktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m. at the Gospel Lighthouse Church. This is a free event for the surrounding community to come together and have some Halloween fun in a safe environment, promising a night you won’t want to miss.

Trucktoberfest allows children of all ages to dress up in their favorite costumes and engage in a variety of exciting activities. There will be lots of ghoulishly decorated trunks that will be passing out lots of tasty candy. There will also be pumpkin painting, bouncy houses, cotton candy, popcorn, games, face painting and much more. This is the perfect way to let you kids have some Halloween fun, but in a family friendly setting.

The Gospel Lightouse Church is located on 30 La Cross Street in Hudson Falls. For more information on this event, please visit their website at www.myglconline.com.

Rock for Animal Rescue

Help your local critters by rocking out on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Rock for Animal Rescue Show at the Strand Theater. This is a fun, Halloween-themed event to support and benefit the cats of F.A.C.T animal rescue.

You goto be kitten me will all these fun activities. There will be some great raffles, yummy goodies and so much more. Wear your favorite costume and you may win a prize is your costume is the best. It’s Halloween, get spooky with it.

You can’t have a music festival without some great tunes, and the Strand has two great local bands lined up to jam out. The Carboys are a alt-country band from Upstate NY who aim to bring energy, fun, loud guitars and twang to all of the shows they play.

The second band is Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band from Glens Falls who play a mix of rock and roll, blues, roots, and punk music. The bands aim? To “have a notoriously good time and take the whole place down with them”

F.A.C.T Animal Rescue was formed in early 2010 to help homeless pets find their forever home.

Tickets to this event are $12 for adults and $5 for children under 10. The Stand Theater is located on 210 main street. For more information about this event please visit their website at https://www.mystrandtheater.org/.

Lake George

Fright Fest at the Great Escape

Want the chills of Halloween combined with the thrills of a carnival? The Great Escape is just the place. The Lake George amusement park’s Fright Fest, which runs on weekends in October, has fun for the whole family or – depending on what time you go – the scare of a lifetime. This month-long house of horrors starts on Saturday, Sept. 30.

From noon to 4 p.m., the park is family-friendly with “Thrills by Day,” which features inflatables, hay rides, trick or treating, a costume contest for the kids and more. But once the clock strikes 5 p.m., the haunting “Fright by Night” begins. With more ghouls than ever before, be sure to check out the park’s three signature “scare zones.” Haunted houses, mazes, rides and shows are also featured – everything you love about Halloween all in one place.

For more information, including specific dates and ticket prices, visit: https://frightfest.sixflags.com/greatescape/.

Saratoga

Fall Festival

Bring the whole family to celebrate the fall season in downtown Saratoga Springs with fun and games at the 16th annual Saratoga Downtown Business Association Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Young and old alike will find themselves rediscovering all there is to love about the fall season, at this fun-filled, free event. Some of the entertainment includes a rock climbing wall, live musical performances, pony rides and magic shows. There will also be trick-or-treating and a costume parade. This is one event you and your family will not want to miss. For more information, visit www.saratoga.com

Schuylerville

Schuyler Farms

Schuyler Farms, located on Route 29 in Schuylerville, is open again for the fall season. The theme for the 16th year of the corn maze at Schuyler Farms is “Charlotte’s Web.” September hours are 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. October hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The maze is closed Monday through Thursday in September and Monday through Wednesday in October except for large group reservations. If you’re into frights, a special “Field of Screams” haunted maze will be offered on select October nights.

Schuyler Farms offers other attractions that include panning for gemstones and real fossils in a mining sluice, a rock shop, hayrides and pumpkin picking, the chance to pet and feed animals, and have snacks at a cornfield café.

Daytime corn maze admission is $8 for ages four and up (free for younger) with no charge to the farm. The cost for the haunted maze is $14. Parking is free.

For more information or reservations call (518) 695-5308, email [email protected] or go to www.schuylerfarms.com.

Ticonderoga

“HalloweenFest”

Ticonderoga is set to host its annual “HalloweenFest” starting Friday, Oct. 27 and continuing until Tuesday, Oct. 31. The Friday event will be the Maze by Moonlight from 7 to 10 p.m. at Fort Ticonderoga. On Saturday there will be a magic show at the Ticonderoga Community building at 1 p.m., a Pumpkin Walk from 6-8 p.m. at the LaChute River Trail and a Ticonderoga Hollywood House of Horrors at the Former Cobblers Bench Building from 6-11 p.m. Lastly is the Halloween Family Glow Bowl Party at Adirondack Lanes from 8 to 10 p.m. On Sunday the monster Mash Mini Gold Party goes from 2 to 4 p.m. at Five Nations Golf. Then it all comes to an end with Trick or Treating in downtown Ticonderoga from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact 518-585-6619.

Maze by Night

Discover fall fun and excitement at Fort Ticonderoga’s Maze by Moonlight on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. Try to navigate your way through the six-acres of towering corn stalks in the dead of night to try to uncover the Fort’s ghostly past.

Visitors will find clues connected to the Fort Ticonderoga’s story as they make their way through the maze in the blanket of darkness, armed with only their wits and a flashlight. The 2017 corn maze has a new design dividing it into two phases. This gives guest the change to gain confidence in the smaller maze before tackling the bigger maze. The average journey will take from twenty minutes for the fist phase and up to an hour for the second phase, just don’t get lost.

The cost for the Maze by Moonligh is $10, tickets are available at the door. The admission booth and the corn maze opens at 7 p.m. With the last ticket being sold at 9 p.m. The maze will close at 10 p.m. so you better get out before then, or be left with the ghosts all night.

Fort Ticonderoga is located at 102 Fort Ti Road in Ticonderoga. For more information, visit www.fortticonderoga.org

Whitehall

Halloween Comic Fest

Come join the monster and ghost on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12 to 8 p.m. for The Freakopolis Geekery Halloween Comic Fest. This is a free event to enjoy some great comics and have a little Halloween fun.

Halloween Comic Fest is a nationwide celebration in many local comic book shop across the country giving away free comic books. Yes, you read that right, free Halloween Comic book titles. The Freakopolis Geekery is happy to be a part of this celebration.

Along with the comic books, there will also be some tasty treats, a costume contest and many other fun activities that will get you in the Halloween spirit and support your local business.

The Frekopolis Geekery is located on 120 Main Street in Whitehall. For more information on this event, please visit their Facebook page.

Wilton

Haunted Hayride

Operation Adopt a Soldier will be hosting the John Vincek Memorial Haunted Hayride on Oct., 27 and 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. for “Little Screamers.” The Hayride and Haunted House are located in Gavin Park in Wilton and it costs $12 or $10 for kids. It starts when it gets dark. There will be games in the gym and a costume judging at 6:30 p.m. along with a bounce house and refreshments. Proceeds will benefit the John Vincek Memorial Fund and Operation Adopt a Soldier and Veterans. For more information, call 518-260-9922 or 518-729-9417.

VERMONT

Castleton

Costume Halloween Party

Come join Shrines and the Castleton Fire Fighters as they celebrate 20 years of supporting the Aluminum Can Tab Project with the Collecting and Connecting Costume Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Castleton Fire House. This event will include trick or treating, games, a coloring contest, and more. This is free and open to all members of the community. For more information, call Tammy Keech Arruda at 802-468-5452.

Annual Halloween Party

The Castleton Lions club will be hosting its annual Halloween Party held in conjunction with Castleton University Physical Education on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1-3 p.m. at Castleton University Shape Gymnasium. All kids 12 years old and under are welcome to stop on by for some Halloween fun. There will be fun activities for all ages and some refreshments. Please remember to bring a non-perishable food item.

Dorset

HALLOWEEN AT THE DORSET LIBRARY

Tuesday October 31st

1st the Dorset Library will be open from 5-7:30 p.m. (rain or shine) handing out candy for trick or treat. Come on in to take a break from your candy gathering and munch on some popcorn! And of course, check out the new additions to the expanded Haunted Basement… now in its 3rd year!

Pawlet

Halloween Parade

Show off your little monster on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the annual Halloween Parade in Pawlet Village. This parade is for young children and their families. Attendees will gather on the steps of the library at 10:30 a.m. for a photo and then they will Trick-or-Treat at the businesses from the library down to the post office. This is a fun, safe event for toddlers.

Pittsford

Haunted House

From Oct. 20-28, Halloween thrill-seekers can get spooked at the Pittsford Haunted. The haunted house, located at 426 Plains Road in Pittsford promises to be a night full of ghosts, ghouls and other scary creatures, starting at 6 p.m. each night. It’s so scary that it’s not recommended for children under 6 years old. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under.

Rupert

Festival of Darkness

The Rupert Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting some spook-tacular events on Saturdays throughout the rest of a month of October, it’s sure to be a ghoul time.

On on Saturday, Oct. 28, the weekend before Halloween there will be parade and a costume party. Each event will be held on East Street in West Rupert. For more information, call 802-394-0035.

Rutland

Halloween Parade

One of the biggest annual events in Rutland County, the Halloween Parade, will celebrate its 58th annual marching on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Rutland. The parade theme again this year is “Halloween.” The event draws thousands of participants and spectators from all over the state and features more than 100 floats and costumed marching units assembled by organizations, schools, local businesses, political organizations and more.

One of the most fun and elaborate family friendly things to do in the Rutland area, the parade has been held the last Saturday before Halloween the past few years. There’s no cost for admission, but get there early to get a good view of the oldest ongoing Halloween Parade in the country.

