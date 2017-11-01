‘Honor system’ decline dismays local produce vendor

B y Matthew Saari

Drivers traveling north along Route 22 in Whitehall have probably noticed a small, Amish-built shed at the corner of Clinton Street, as it’s been a fixture there for several years with its owner, Bill Rathbun, hawking gourds and vegetables, depending on the season.

Not for much longer.

And it’s not because Rathbun, who is 81, wants to quit.

“This is not a promotion for me,” Rathbun said. “This is about the honor system.”

In the three years since Rathbun set up the shed, he has been burgled multiple times with the thieves making off with untold amounts of cash and produce.

Rathbun set up shop in the spring of 2014, initially coordinating with Glens Falls produce suppliers. Then when the Amish came to town, he established a rapport with them and everything he currently sells is cultivated by them.

“Everything we sell is Amish,” Rathbun said.

The first year came and went with no incidents. It wasn’t until the second year that Rathbun ran into problems. At the time he kept a cash box screwed to the inside of the shed. Sometime during the second year, thieves tore that off, making off with the cash.

“They’ve been stealing everything since then,” said Rathbun.

Following the cash box incident, Rathbun installed a length of PVC piping in the shed, into which customers drop the money, the idea being the cash wouldn’t be as easily accessible in the confines of the pipe.

This theory worked until someone ripped out the pipe, cash and all.

