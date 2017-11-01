Irion optimistic after season-ending loss

B y Keith Harrington
While addressing his team after a 23-16 crossover game loss to the Corinth Tomahawks Thursday night, there was nothing but optimism for the future of Granville football from head coach John Irion.
“I am so excited about what could happen in this off season, and am very excited about what happens now,” Irion said. “Be proud of what we’ve done. What we’ve come from. I’m telling you right now, I’m proud of what you’ve done.”
Granville will be moving back up from Class D to Class C next fall, and on this night the Golden Horde proved that they can play toe-to-toe with what Irion called a “middle of the pack” Class C team.
The Tomahawks came into the contest just 1-7 on the season, having beaten Taconic Hills last week, but Corinth is much better than its record shows as the Tomahawks suffered a 32-30 loss to Lake George and a 38-36 loss to a Watervliet team that finished atop the Class C South Division.
The game was scoreless in the first quarter as neither team could establish much offensively.
