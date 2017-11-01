Local candidates bid for town offices

B y Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey

Whitehall is one of only a few towns in the region that has a political race, which voters will have the opportunity to decide next Tuesday.

The Whitehall Recreation Center will host the polls which will be open from 6 a.m. till 9 p.m.

A number of seats are up for grabs in Whitehall this year, including town supervisor, three town board seats and both town justices.

Following the Democratic caucuses, four individuals have stepped up to challenge the Republican incumbents.

For supervisor, Democrats have former supervisor Peter Telisky, the village’s zoning and code compliance officer who previously served two terms as village mayor.

“I’m excited about it; I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Telisky said. “I think I can bring some good things to the table.”

Telisky has a long history with civic involvement. Telisky was also a village trustee, town supervisor and chairman of the county board of supervisors – more than 20 years all told.

“It’s probably more than that all told,” he said.

Telisky’s previous tenure as town supervisor was during the mid-1990’s into the early 2000’s.

Democrats also have one person running for town board – Karen Cassidy.

Challenging justice incumbents Robert Putorti Jr. and Thomas Nichols are Julie Eagan and Kelly McHugh.

Eagan is currently Whitehall’s village justice and has eight years of justice experience on her resume.

“I would be both town and village justice,” Eagan said. “I decided to run for reelection because I’m in a good place…I have some time on my hands.”

Earlier this year, supervisor George Armstrong announced he would not seek reelection but board member John Rozell said he’d be making a bid for the position on behalf of the Grand Old Party.

“I’ve been on the board for four years,” Rozell said. “I want to represent Whitehall a bit more at the county level. I figure it’s a good time to get my feet wet.”

With Rozell running for supervisor, that leaves his board seat open and political newcomer Chris Dudley will be making a bid for that. Dudley was the top vote-getter in the Board of Education election earlier this year.

“I had some people involved in that reach out to me to see if I was interested,” Dudley said. “I’m coming at it from a different angle than most. Maybe I could help in some way; bring a different perspective to how things are done.”

Board members David Hollister and Tim Kingsley are also running for reelection.

Nearby, the towns of Dresden, Granville, Hampton, Hartford and Hebron will also have elections on Nov. 7.

DRESDEN

In Dresden, Paul D. Ferguson is challenging incumbent George D. Gang for supervisor; Jared N. Eggleston is running for reelection as town justice; and Marc J. Brown, Donald P. Greenough and Edwin F. Raymond are competing for two available town board seats.

Polls in Dresden are open at the Dresden Town Hall, located at 102 Clemons Center Road.

GRANVILLE

Across the canal in Granville, incumbents Matt Hicks, Thomas Cosey Sr., and Kenneth Quick are running unopposed for town supervisor, town council respectively. The Granville Republicans may be running unopposed for their seats on the Granville Town Board, but officials say voters should still cast ballots on Tuesday.

Granvillians will vote from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, regardless of competition for vacant seats.

“You can always have a write-in,” said Jeff Curtis, Washington County Board of Elections’ democratic commissioner. “You never know. There have been some upsets through write-ins.”

Curtis said it’s not uncommon for prospective town officials to start write-in campaigns after primaries and petitions have been submitted.

“Sometimes they will start knocking on doors to get the word out … to flare up some interest,” he said.

Curtis stressed the notion that “every vote counts,” but noted the difficulty of getting voters to the polls when there’s an unopposed election.

“You always want a good turnout,” he said. “It’s hard when there’s no competition.”

Hicks took office on Jan. 1, 2011 after the town’s supervisor passed away. Since then he’s been reelected every two years.

Cosey and Quick have held their board seats since Jan. 1, 2010. Town board members serve four-year terms.

“That’s the ballot,” Curtis said. “No one was interested on the Dem line, so everybody’s running unopposed.”

“Some years, we can get people interested. It varies year-to-year,” he said. “you want to get out and make your vote count.”

The five districts in the Town of Granville will vote at two polling sites. Districts 1-3 will cast their ballots at the Village Municipal Building, located at 51 Quaker St. Districts 4 and 5 will vote at Granville Independence Hall, 1394 County Route 24.

HAMPTON

Running unopposed in Hampton are the following candidates: David O’Brien (supervisor); Darlene Sady (justice); Donald Sady (town board); Andrea Sweeney (town board); Rebecca S. Jones (clerk); Camilla Shaw (tax collector); and Herb Sady (highway superintendent).

Hampton voters will cast their ballots at the Hampton Town Hall, located at 2629 State Route 22A.

HARTFORD

Running in Hartford is Dana Ted Haff (supervisor); Barbara S. Beecher (town board); Gary E. Burch (town board); Denise Petteys (clerk); and Greg Brown (highway superintendent).

Burch and Beecher are competing for one open board seat. The others are unopposed.

Hartford polls are set up at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, 8118 State Route 40.

HEBRON

In Hebron, Floyd Pratt and Craig L. Watrous are competing for highway superintendent; Brian R. Campbell is running for reelection as supervisor; Dorothy A. Worthington is running for reelection as clerk; and George H. Flint and Edward L. Harrington are running for town board seats.

The West Hebron Fire House, 3165 County Route 30, is the polling location for Hebron voters.

Voting districts and polling places are based on the physical address of the registered voter; visit washingtoncountyny.gov/227/Election-Polling-Sites to verify yours.

Voters can request absentee ballots until Nov. 6 at the Washington County Board of Elections office, located at the County Municipal Center at 383 Broadway (Building A) in Fort Edward.

Absentee ballots can also be obtained online at washingtoncountyny.gov/197/Board-of-Elections.

Mailed requests must be postmarked by Oct. 31.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It added special hours on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, to help accommodate voters.

