November 1, 2017

Questions raised on linking of rail trail

B y Krystle S. Morey

Residents and landowners have offered mixed reactions to a proposed plan to link 33 miles of a recreation trail between New York and Vermont.
Questions about “engineering, education and enforcement” were raised at a recent public forum.
These issues are the framework for planning, said Paul Cummings of the Chazen Companies, hired by the local Rails to Trails Committee to engineer a design a proposal to link the trail.
At the Oct. 18 forum at the Slate Valley Museum in Granville, Cummings and his colleagues found that there’s still work to be done.
“I hear addressing enforcement and I hear liability can take care of a lot of the concerns,” Cummings said at the forum. “As far as privacy and noise, there are design solutions that we need to think about.”
Local landowners and recreators sounded off on a plan that could possibly be used to connect the former D&H Rail Trail, establishing one continuous path from Salem to Castleton, Vermont.
The group of about 40 people was split on the desire to connect the trail, regardless of the plans presented at the forum.
Several landowners whose properties neighbor the proposed trail shared a range of concerns including noise from snowmobiles, liability and trail users disrespecting property lines.

