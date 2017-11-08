Businesses threatened with tax foreclosure

B y Krystle S. Morey

Owners of several local businesses have been threatened with foreclosure by Washington County after they allegedly failed to pay property taxes.

Liens were placed on commercial, agricultural and residential properties in Granville, Hartford, Hebron, Whitehall and Dresden by county treasurer Al Nolette for alleged failure to pay 2016 New York real property taxes.

Unpaid taxes on each parcel will be accepted until Jan. 2.

“In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person will be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcel described in such petition and a judgement in foreclosure may be taken by default,” read a notice from the county issued on Oct. 2.

Upon notification, some owners paid the unpaid taxes. As of Nov. 7, though, liens existed on several of the properties.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.