November 8, 2017

Decades later, a dog tag is found

Editor’s note: Paul F. Fish, a Middle Granville native,  served as a waist gunner in WWII. His dog tag was found in a field in Brandon, South Dakota and reunited with his family. Judy Fish Dennison is the middle daughter of Paul F. Fish. She lives in Landisville, Pennsylvania.

By Judy Fish Dennison

Readers of the Sentinel will remember my Dad as The Sage on the Page, the Sage of Limerick, a curmudgeon, a staunch supporter of the cause for a United Ireland.

Paul F. Fish’s dog ta

On June 7, I received a call from Mary King of Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville. She was calling to tell me that a dog tag of my Dad’s had been found in Brandon, South Dakota. I was flabbergasted as Mary was telling me the story.
She had located me through Maria Hyatt of Shaw’s Insurance Agency. I had recently been in contact with Maria regarding insurance on the Fish property in Middle Granville, so she had my phone number. I was put in contact with Good Samaritan Sandra Dieters Grimmius (Sandi).
The Fish family had recently made a tough decision to sell the family property which was purchased by Maria’s brother and sister in law, Dann and Samantha Hyatt. My Dad had been born on that family property in 1924 in a house that had been built by my great-grandparents, Mary and Wilbur Fish, in 1898. It’s a small world and Granville is a great small hometown for people helping people. I’m thankful Mary pursued finding me even though she did not think Dad had been in South Dakota.
I contacted Sandi right away on June 7. I was so excited as she related the story of finding Paul F. Fish’s dog tag and the search for him and or/his family.
Sandi was pounding in fence posts on May 29, which was Memorial Day! A dirty metal object popped up out of the ground not once but twice. Sandi picked it up, placed it in her sweatshirt pocket and thought nothing more of it. The sweatshirt was on and off all day. In the evening while cleaning up, the metal object fell out of her sweatshirt onto the tile in her laundry room. Sandi stopped to pick it up and cleaned it off.
To think she may have a soldier’s dog tag gave her goosebumps.

 

