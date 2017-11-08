Parades, ceremonies to observe Veterans Day

B y Krystle S. Morey and Ellen Ricks

Granville’s Veterans Day parade is Saturday, Nov. 11.

The day’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the monument on the front lawn of Granville High School, includes a short dedication service, laying of a wreath, “Taps” by buglers from the high school band, and a salute to the veterans who are still with us as well as those who have passed on. The entire program takes about 20 minutes.

Following the ceremony, parade marchers will line up in the free parking lot on East Main Street, next to the Village Yarn Shop. They’ll stop at Price Chopper for some complimentary coffee and doughnuts on the way. Line-up for the parade is at 9:30 a.m.

The parade is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will include floats, local veterans, fire departments and the American Legion Riders.

About 300 people attend the Granville Veterans Day ceremonies each year, said Jerry Austin of the Granville American Legion who is also Adjutant for Washington County American Legion and local parade captain.

“It’s heartwarming to see, when you have a turnout like that,” Austin said.

It’ll begin at the WWII clock monument in front of the former TD Bank, where a wreath will be placed in remembrance of those veterans lost. Marchers will then proceed down Main Street to the bridge, where the chaplain will offer a prayer for the soldiers and sailors lost at sea. This ceremony, which includes tossing a wreath from the bridge into the Mettowee River, will be followed by a rifle salute and Taps. It will close with the Granville Junior-Senior Band’s rendition of The Navy Hymn.

The Color Guard will reform and proceed to Veterans Memorial Park where, at about 10:30 a.m., the Granville Junior-Senior Band will start the ceremony with the Star Spangled Banner, followed by the chaplain’s prayer. The Auxiliaries will place wreaths on the monuments followed by a rifle salute and Taps.

Granville Mayor Brian LaRose and Town Supervisor Matt Hicks have been invited to speak at the park. Tanya Boone, local small business owner and Democratic candidate for Congress in New York’s 21st Congressional district, will be the featured guest speaker.

The Granville Junior-Senior Band will close the ceremony at about 11:30 a.m. with America the Beautiful.

Following the ceremony, veterans and their families and members of organizations that participated in the parade are invited to VFW Post 1653 on North Street for a free lunch.

Places all across the region are honoring the men and women who have protected our country by providing an array of brunches, dinners, and entertainment for this Veterans Day.

Here’s a look at events across the Lakes Region:

NEW YORK

HUDSON FALLS

Veterans’ Breakfast

There will be a Veterans’ Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8-11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 574 on 72 Pearl St., in Hudson Falls. Menu: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, home fries, pancakes, bacon, sausage, French toast, hot beverages and juice. Prices are $8 per persom, $3 for children under 10 and a family of four is $27.

FORT ANN

Veterans’ Breakfast

There will be a Veterans Day Breakfast at the West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7-11 a.m. Menu includes sausage, bacon, eggs, pancakes, French toast, home fries, coffee, tea, juice and chocolate milk. All veterans eat free. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for kids 5-12 and under five eat free. Location: West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company, 49 Joe Green Road.

SALEM

A Night To Honor Our Vets

The Salem Community Church will be hosting their annual Veteran’s day dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Come and listen to Petty Officer; 2nd class Ray Bartholomew share helpful advice for our veterans and the community reaching out to them. A delicious Harvest Ham Dinner will be served during the time of sharing, including dessert and refreshments. The Salem Community Fellowship is located on 224 Main Street in Salem. For more information on this event, please call 518-854-3208.

SCHUYLERVILLE

19th Annual Ceremony

The Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery invites the public to attend their 18th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. at the assembly area at the main flag pole.

Keynote Speaker for this event is Keith Koster, Department Vice Commander of the American Legion. Dept. of NY, 3rd and 4th District will be speaking about our Veterans and the sacrifices they made to deliver not only our freedom and security, but also the freedom for millions of our friends and allies around the world.

Veterans, family members, friends and citizens, young and old, are welcome to join in remembering and reflecting on the achievements wrought by the American Veterans. Let us never stop educating our youngsters about the price that has been paid for their freedom. A trip with them to one of our sacred shrines – our Veterans cemeteries – is a good place to start.

The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery is located on 200 Duell Road in Schuylerville.

WHITEHALL

Weekend Coin Drop

The American Legion Post 83 will be stationed along Route 4 on Friday, Nov. 10, Sunday, Nov. 12 and Monday, Nov. 13 to conduct a coin drop to benefit the Whitehall Toys for Tots program.

Ceremony in the park

The American Legion Post 83 will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Veterans Memorial Park on Skenesborough Drive.

The Whitehall High School Select Choir will sing a few selections. A flag burning ceremony will be conducted so anyone with non-serviceable flags are asked to bring them to the Legion beforehand.

After the ceremony, the Legion will be serving a lunch of soup and sandwiches.

Veterans Day Dinner

The Whitehall Elks Lodge 1491 will host a turkey dinner “with all the fixings” on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lodge off of South Williams Street in Whitehall.

Price per meal is $8, but veterans eat for free.

Additionally, Elks members will host a car shuttle service for veterans with no transportation. Veterans in need of a lift, should call 518-499-1491.

VERMONT

CASTLETON

Veterans Spaghetti Dinner

The 6th, 7th and 8th grade students of Castleton Village School would like show their appreciation to the Veterans for all that they have done for our country and our community. We would like to invite the Veterans to the 16th annual spaghetti dinner on Friday, November10th, from 5-7 p.m., at the Castleton American Legion Post 50. The Veterans spaghetti dinner will be provided free of charge to all Veterans and their families. Location: Castleton American Legion Post 50, Route 4 A, Castleton.

DORSET

Marine Corps. Birthday

The area is invited to attend the 242th United States Marine Corps. Birthday Party on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Dorset Country Club in Dorset. Happy hour is from 5:30-7 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m. For reservations please contact Jerry Austin at 802-645-1951.

MANCHESTER CENTER

Film Screening

Commemorate Veterans Day with a film screening on Thursday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Community Library of PBS’ USO: For the Troops, which conveys the fast pace and complex logistics of a modern USO tour, and underlines the importance of the organization that keeps America’s service members connected to family, home and country. Free and open to all. Info: 802-362-2607 or [email protected]

