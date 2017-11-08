Results: Election Day 2017

B y Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari

Matt Hicks, Thomas Cosey Sr. and Kenneth Quick will keep their seats on the Granville Town Board.

The Granville Republicans ran unopposed in the election Tuesday for supervisor and town board members, respectively. A small number of write-in votes was not enough to upset the current roster.

Hicks received 638 votes, while Cosey received 609 and Quick received 583. There were 12 write-ins for supervisor and 15 write-ins for town board, but unofficial results Tuesday did not list specific nominees.

Hicks’ term as supervisor will last until 2019.

“We’re just trying to keep pushing ahead – trying to keep taxes down, keep the services going and try to solve the North Granville Water District problems,” Hicks said Wednesday.

“I have always enjoyed community service and working on projects in Granville,” Hicks said before the election. “I think I can continue to make a contribution as town supervisor.”

Hicks took office on Jan. 1, 2011 after the previous town’s supervisor passed away. Since then he’s been reelected every two years.

Cosey and Quick have held their board seats since Jan. 1, 2010. Town board members serve four-year terms. Reelected, their terms run through 2021.

Hicks said he spent the quiet election night at home.

“Here in Granville, we had a pretty good idea about what was going to be happening … I was watching the other supervisor races in Washington County to see who I will be working with next year,” Hicks said Wednesday.

More than 650 Granvillians took to the polls on Tuesday, regardless of competition for vacant seats. The number of voters does not include absentee ballots, which will be counted Tuesday, Nov. 14.

This compares to the 439 voters who turned out in the general election in 2015 and the 758 who cast ballots in the 2013 general election.

“It was a reasonable turnout, which is nice,” Hicks said.

DRESDEN

In Dresden, the supervisor’s race resulted in an upset with Republican challenger Paul Ferguson ousting Democratic incumbent George Gang, 124-80.

Ferguson will serve as Dresden’s supervisor for two years.

Sole justice candidate Jared Eggleston was reelected to another four-year term, garnering 158 votes.

The Dresden town board race was a nail-biter with political newcomer Marc Brown giving incumbents Donald Greenough and Edwin Raymond a run for their money.

Greenough was reelected with 132 votes while Brown took the second board seat from Raymond by a meager margin of three votes, 109-106.

All Dresden town board members will serve for four years.

HAMPTON

In Hampton, all incumbents went unchallenged and will retain their seats.

Supervisor David O’Brien was reelected for another two years, garnering 108 votes. Town board members Don Sady and Andrea Sweeney roped in 104 votes and 94 votes, respectively, for another four years.

Darlene Sady was reelected to another four-year term as judge with 106 votes; Rebecca Jones will remain town clerk for another two years with 118 votes; Camilla Shaw was reelected tax collector for two more years with 119 votes and Herb Sady was reelected as highway supervisor for two more years with 95 votes.

HARTFORD

Dana Ted Haff ran unopposed and was reelected as supervisor, receiving 336 votes.

There were three write-ins for supervisor. Haff’s term has been extended through 2019.

Denise Petteys , town clerk, and Greg Brown, highway superintendent, also ran unopposed and were reelected. Petteys received 345 votes. Brown received 335. Each has a four-year term.

There were two write-ins for clerk and three for highway superintendent.

Barbara S. Beecher and Gary E. Burch were elected as town board members with 313 and 322votes, respectively. There were also four write-ins for town board, but unofficial results Tuesday did not list specific nominees. Town board members serve four years.

About 340 voters cast their ballots in Hartford Tuesday. This does not include absentee ballots to be counted Tuesday, Nov. 14.

HEBRON

In Hebron, incumbent Floyd Pratt defeated challenger Craig L. Watrous, 252-99, maintaining his post as highway superintendent.

Highway superintendents in Hebron serve two-year terms. This was the only contested race in Hebron.

Unopposed, Brian R. Campbell was reelected as supervisor with 251 votes; Dorothy A. Worthington was reelected as town clerk with 289 vote, and George H. Flint (240 votes) and Edward L. Harrington (245 votes) were reelected to their town board seats.

There were four write-ins for supervisor, six write-ins for town board and two write-ins for clerk. There were no write-ins for highway supervisor.

Campbell’s and Worthington’s terms are extended to 2019. Flint and Harrington’s terms are extended to 2021.

About 255 residents voted in Hebron Tuesday, not including absentee ballots to be counted Tuesday, Nov. 14.

WHITEHALL

Republican John Rozell beat out Democrat Peter Telisky in a landslide in the Whitehall race for town supervisor.

Following a tabulation of the numbers after the polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday night, the much anticipated results were in – Rozell garnered 544 votes to Telisky’s 281.

“I was nervous going in,” Rozell said. “I was feeling pretty positive though.”

He continued saying, “I was very shocked at the outcome and honored at the support shown by the community.”

Rozell will serve as Whitehall supervisor for two years.

Whitehallers certainly favored their Republican candidates; of the six seats available only one will be occupied by a Democrat.

Political newcomer and Republican Chris Dudley was the top vote-getter of the town board candidates, tallying a whopping 711 votes.

Dudley will serve the remaining two years of an unexpired board seat made vacant when former board member Farrell Prefountaine passed away last year.

Incumbents and fellow Republicans David Hollister and Tim Kingsley were not far behind with Hollister gathering 592 votes and Kingsley claiming 564. Both Hollister and Kingsley will serve four-year terms.

Democratic challenger Karen Cassidy earned 303 votes, which some considered a fair showing for a first-time political appearance in Whitehall.

The two town judge seats ended up being divided between red and blue candidates. Incumbent Robert Putorti Jr. will retain his seat, with 584 votes.

In the only upset of the evening, Democrat and current village judge Julie Eagan upended incumbent Thomas Nichols, 540-309.

Both Putorti and Eagan will serve as judges for the next four years.

Kelly McHugh, another Democratic contender for town judge, received 168 votes.

The election this year saw a tremendous turnout – by day’s end more than 800 Whitehall residents had stopped by the polls to have their voices heard. This compares with 324 residents who voted in the 2015 general election and 674 voters who turned out for the 2013 general election.

Also on the ballot..

Also on Tuesday’s ballot were three propositions and a race to elect a Washington County District Attorney.

County voters overwhelmingly decided on each of the three proposals, which were located on the back side of the ballot.

The first, a decision on whether to host a convention to revise/amend the New York State Constitution, was halted by Washington County voters, 9,093 to 1,398.

The second proposal looked at “allowing the complete or partial forfeiture of a public officer’s pension if he or she is convicted of a certain type of felony.” Washington County voters decided, 8,694 to 1,707 in favor of the proposal.

The third was a proposed amendment that “will create a land account with up to 250 acres of forest preserve land eligible for use by towns, villages, and counties that have no viable alternative to using forest preserve land to address specific public health and safety concerns.” Washington County voters decided, 6,653 to 3,609, to authorize the use of forest preserve land for specified purposes.

The statewide voting results on the three proposals was not available at press time.

Tony Jordan was reelected as Washington County District Attorney with 8,472 votes.

Jordan’s term was extended to 2021.

Jordan ran unopposed for district attorney.

There were 65 write-ins for the position. Unofficial results Tuesday did not list specific nominees.

