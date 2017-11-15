Food pantry moves to Broadway

B y Matthew Saari

Following a lengthy search, the Whitehall Food Pantry has found a new location to call home.

Pantry volunteers conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday, commemorating the official grand opening of the pantry at its new location on Broadway in Whitehall.

The building, the former Knights of Columbus site at 151 Broadway, was donated for food pantry use by Fra and Cheryl Putorti.

“It was difficult to find one,” Cheryl said. “Space is kind of limited in the village but we had a space we weren’t using…why not let them use it?”

“That’s the way they both are – very community minded,” said food pantry chairwoman Ruth Scribner.

