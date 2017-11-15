Free holiday meals offered

B y Ellen Ricks

Thanksgiving is more than just a parade on TV or an exciting game of football, it’s about coming together and sharing in both food and good cheer. Communities throughout the area will be opening their doors in the holiday spirit next week for folk to enjoy a free meal, especially for those in need.

NEW YORK

Granville

The Granville Community Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by the Mettowee Valley Ecumenical Council, will be held at the United Church of Granville, 18 Church St., on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. No charge for the dinner. Donations will be accepted and takeouts will be available.

Whitehall

The Whitehall United Methodist Church will serve its 14th annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day. The dinner will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. at the church at 56 Greemount Cemetery Lane in Whitehall. Organizers plan to serve a full traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey all the fixings, including a Thanksgiving dessert. This event is organized by the Companions in Christ Fellowship. Take out is available and some delivery is available depending on location. For home-delivery please call in advance to Maxine Wilson at 518-499-1565. For more information, call 518-499-0851.

Argyle

The 24th annual Community Thanksgiving Day dinner for Argyle and surrounding communities will be held again this year at the Argyle Firehouse on Route 40, north of the village. A traditional roast turkey dinner with home baked pies will be served at two sittings, one at 12:30 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Dinners can be delivered or served at the firehouse. There is no charge for the dinner, but reservations are appreciated and may be made by calling Joan at 518-741-6231.

The dinner is organized and prepared by F.E.A.S.T (Friends Ensuring A Super Thanksgiving) who are currently looking for volunteers to work and donations of canned goods and homemade pies for the meals. To help on Wednesday Nov. 22 and/or Thursday Nov. 23 please contact Betsy at 518-638-8667. To donate food, please contact Karen at 518-638-8667 to see what is needed. Last year, more than 350 meals were delivered and served, so any help is appreciated and all donations will be utilized.

VERMONT

Poultney

The Poultney United Methodist Church will host a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. The menu will include all the classic Thanksgiving fixing: Roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, rolls, pickles, olives, cranberry sauce and more. Homemade desserts and beverages (coffee, tea, water, juice, and hot chocolate). The Poultney United Methodist Church is located on 108 Main St. in Poultney.

Wells

A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served on Thursday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. at the Wells Village School on Route 30 in Wells. They will have turkey and all the fixing along with dessert and drinks. Please call Michelle at 802-645-0934 if you are planning to attend so they know how many turkeys to cook. Donations of food are accepted prior to that day. Takeouts are available as are deliveries in Wells.

Rutland

Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland will host its annual parish Thanksgiving meal on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meal is home-cooked with “all the fixings” and is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted. The church is located at 85 West St. in Rutland. For more information, call 802-775-4368.

