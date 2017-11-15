November 15, 2017

Pawlet, Rupert to vote on merger

B y Krystle S. Morey

Vermont residents will decide Tuesday whether to accept a proposal to merge the Pawlet and Rupert school districts under the state’s Act 46 education reform plan.
Voters in both communities will go to the polls from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 to decide on the merger, which would establish one school district – the Mettawee School District – under one school board with one budget.
Pawlet residents will vote at the Pawlet Town Hall at 122 School St in Pawlet.
Rupert residents will vote at the Rupert Town Offices at 187 East Street in West Rupert.
In addition to voting on the merger, the communities will also vote Tuesday on the members of the new unified school board.
Four people from Pawlet and two from Rupert will be elected, “in the event it does pass,” said Susan Hosley, chairman of the Pawlet and Rupert Act 46 Merger Committee.
Hosley stressed the importance of residents in both communities expressing their right to vote next Tuesday.
“It is extremely important. They are setting the direction of our towns for the foreseeable future,” she said.

 

