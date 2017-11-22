Braymer family contributes to monument repair

B y Krystle S. Morey

News regarding planned upgrades to the Braymer Hill monument spread quickly – to Maryland, Virginia, Texas and elsewhere, garnering much interest along the way.

When Mary Anne Braymer, Braymer’s granddaughter who lives in Colorado, caught wind of the project, she was ecstatic to learn about Dan Williams’ plans to repair the weathered monument in Granville.

“What a nice thing to do,” Braymer said.

The 30-foot-tall white concrete monument sits on a piece of village-owned land on the west side of Route 22.

Williams, who retired recently as Granville’s superintendent of public works, noticed the need for repairs to the monument while on a hike.

In an effort to preserve the monument’s history, he pitched the idea of fixing the disintegrating monument to the village board, and the board overwhelmingly accepted his request at a board meeting last month.

“It’s all the more remarkable that he is doing this by himself,” Braymer said. “It’s really a cool thing,” she said regarding Williams’ retiring from the village and still wanting to pursue the monument repairs.

Williams and his family planned to fund the entire project, but have since received assistance from the late Bert Braymer’s family.

Mary Anne Braymer and her sisters, Susan, Nancy and Barbara, sent a donation last week to Williams to help defray the cost of materials needed to repair the monument. The donation amount was not specified.

