November 22, 2017

Braymer family contributes to monument repair

B y Krystle S. Morey

News regarding planned upgrades to the Braymer Hill monument spread quickly – to Maryland, Virginia, Texas and elsewhere, garnering much interest along the way.
When Mary Anne Braymer, Braymer’s granddaughter who lives in Colorado, caught wind of the project, she was ecstatic to learn about Dan Williams’ plans to repair the weathered monument in Granville.
“What a nice thing to do,” Braymer said.
The 30-foot-tall white concrete monument sits on a piece of village-owned land on the west side of Route 22.
Williams, who retired recently as Granville’s superintendent of public works, noticed the need for repairs to the monument while on a hike.
In an effort to preserve the monument’s history, he pitched the idea of fixing the disintegrating monument to the village board, and the board overwhelmingly accepted his request at a board meeting last month.
“It’s all the more remarkable that he is doing this by himself,” Braymer said. “It’s really a cool thing,” she said regarding Williams’ retiring from the village and still wanting to pursue the monument repairs.
Williams and his family planned to fund the entire project, but have since received assistance from the late Bert Braymer’s family.
Mary Anne Braymer and her sisters, Susan, Nancy and Barbara, sent a donation last week to Williams to help defray the cost of materials needed to repair the monument. The donation amount was not specified.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
November 22, 2017

County to recommend Flat Iron demolition

Flat Iron

By Matthew Saari Following an inspection earlier this month, Washington County is going to recommend Whitehall’s Flat Iron building be […]

November 22, 2017

County tax levy to increase 2.07 percent

budget

By Matthew Saari The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a 2018 county budget despite objections from several supervisors. The […]

November 22, 2017

Santa Sightings: Area holiday events on tap

granville santa

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town By Ellen Ricks He’s making a list and he’s checking it twice, and he’s […]

November 22, 2017

Braymer family contributes to monument repair

braymers 1

By Krystle S. Morey News regarding planned upgrades to the Braymer Hill monument spread quickly – to Maryland, Virginia, Texas […]

November 17, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 11/17/17

Northshire_11_17_17.pdf-web.pdf
November 17, 2017

North Country Freepress – 11/17/17

November 17, 2017

Weekender – 11/17/17

Weekender 11_17_17.pdf-web.pdf
November 17, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/17/17

Lakes_11-17-17.pdf-web.pdf
November 16, 2017

518 Wheels – 11/16/17

518 Wheels 11-17-17.pdf-web.pdf
November 15, 2017

Price is $1: Village agrees to sell land to fire company

WVFC Fire House

By Matthew Saari After eight months of sometimes-heated discussions, the village of Whitehall and the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company are […]

November 15, 2017

Bridge repair threatens businesses

DSC_0803

By Krystle S. Morey What started as a facelift for a 130-year-old bridge in North Granville has turned into a […]

November 15, 2017

Food pantry moves to Broadway

DSC_0559

By Matthew Saari Following a lengthy search, the Whitehall Food Pantry has found a new location to call home. Pantry […]