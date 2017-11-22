County to recommend Flat Iron demolition

B y Matthew Saari

Following an inspection earlier this month, Washington County is going to recommend Whitehall’s Flat Iron building be torn down.

Mayor Phil Smith met with Steve Smith of county code enforcement on Nov. 2 at which time Steve braved an inspection of the Flat Iron’s basement.

“He just wanted to take a look,” the mayor said.

What he found may prove encouraging for the village of Whitehall – the mayor said it was highly unlikely the building contains asbestos.

“I was just trying to help him out a bit,” Steve Smith said.

Up to this point, the biggest unknown with the Flat Iron building has been whether the structure is rife with asbestos, a well-known carcinogen that was a popular construction material during the mid-20th century. If the building does contain asbestos it would entail a costly demolition process ranging from $400,000 to $750,000 – the majority of the village’s budget.

“That’s the typical price range, depending on what’s in the building,” said the mayor.

