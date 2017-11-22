County tax levy to increase 2.07 percent

B y Matthew Saari

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a 2018 county budget despite objections from several supervisors.

The tax levy will be $32,772,397, an increase of $662,827 or 2.07 percent, which Whitehall supervisor George Armstrong pointed out is under the state-imposed tax cap.

All 17 town supervisors voted, with 12 in favor and five opposed.

The “nay-sayers” were led by Hartford supervisor Dana Haff, the only supervisor who attempted to amend the budget prior to the vote.

Haff proposed slashing $40,000 from the line item ”Expenses on Property Acquired,” which the county uses to repair tax-delinquent properties so they may foreclose on them and sell them.

“We have $263,000 in that account already – I think that’s plenty,” Haff said. “I would like to see that $40,000 taken out to offset the levy – not the fund balance.”

