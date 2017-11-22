November 22, 2017

County tax levy to increase 2.07 percent

B y Matthew Saari
The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a 2018 county budget despite objections from several supervisors.

Hartford supervisor Dana Haff

The tax levy will be $32,772,397, an increase of $662,827 or 2.07 percent, which Whitehall supervisor George Armstrong pointed out is under the state-imposed tax cap.
All 17 town supervisors voted, with 12 in favor and five opposed.
The “nay-sayers” were led by Hartford supervisor Dana Haff, the only supervisor who attempted to amend the budget prior to the vote.
Haff proposed slashing $40,000 from the line item ”Expenses on Property Acquired,” which the county uses to repair tax-delinquent properties so they may foreclose on them and sell them.
“We have $263,000 in that account already – I think that’s plenty,” Haff said. “I would like to see that $40,000 taken out to offset the levy – not the fund balance.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
November 22, 2017

County to recommend Flat Iron demolition

Flat Iron

By Matthew Saari Following an inspection earlier this month, Washington County is going to recommend Whitehall’s Flat Iron building be […]

November 22, 2017

County tax levy to increase 2.07 percent

budget

By Matthew Saari The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a 2018 county budget despite objections from several supervisors. The […]

November 22, 2017

Santa Sightings: Area holiday events on tap

granville santa

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town By Ellen Ricks He’s making a list and he’s checking it twice, and he’s […]

November 22, 2017

Braymer family contributes to monument repair

braymers 1

By Krystle S. Morey News regarding planned upgrades to the Braymer Hill monument spread quickly – to Maryland, Virginia, Texas […]

November 17, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 11/17/17

Northshire_11_17_17.pdf-web.pdf
November 17, 2017

North Country Freepress – 11/17/17

November 17, 2017

Weekender – 11/17/17

Weekender 11_17_17.pdf-web.pdf
November 17, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/17/17

Lakes_11-17-17.pdf-web.pdf
November 16, 2017

518 Wheels – 11/16/17

518 Wheels 11-17-17.pdf-web.pdf
November 15, 2017

Price is $1: Village agrees to sell land to fire company

WVFC Fire House

By Matthew Saari After eight months of sometimes-heated discussions, the village of Whitehall and the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company are […]

November 15, 2017

Bridge repair threatens businesses

DSC_0803

By Krystle S. Morey What started as a facelift for a 130-year-old bridge in North Granville has turned into a […]

November 15, 2017

Food pantry moves to Broadway

DSC_0559

By Matthew Saari Following a lengthy search, the Whitehall Food Pantry has found a new location to call home. Pantry […]