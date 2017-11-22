Holidays in Granville: Making lights dance

B y Krystle S. Morey

It’s dark. The quiet, cool air of winter is resting over the village when all of a sudden the music starts. The lights begin to flicker, as if they are dancing to the beat.

One-by-one light strands illuminate trees, snowman displays and other festive decorations from a gingerbread house to Santa’s sleigh and reindeer – all the while being choreographed to music.

The whole scene seems possible only if it were fueled by holiday magic.

“It’s elves,” joked John Freed.

Freed and Brent Tuttle work together to make the lights dance. They concentrate on the park, while other volunteers are helping spread holiday cheer with decorations throughout the village.

Granville becomes a mecca for folks to celebrate the holidays. Thousands of people visit the village from December to January to get a glimpse of the spectacular show.

Freed said the holiday lights in the park are so important because “we want to bring people to the village.”

“It’s a great night for the kids and their families for the main show … and it’s a way for the village to attract people to come here for the next 30 days,” he said.

“How many towns do this?” Tuttle posed.

“There is nothing comparable to this in the Northeast, not even in Saratoga, Albany and all of these other towns with a lot more money … they don’t have anything like this,” Freed said.

