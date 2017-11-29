November 29, 2017

Elks to host huge benefit Saturday

By Matthew Saari

Perhaps the largest charity raffle of the year will be held this Saturday, courtesy of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1491 at the Whitehall Athletic Club.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a delectable dinner being served and catered by local Elks members at 7 p.m.

The main event of the evening will be the raffle drawing with participants able to claim a grand prize of either $15,000 cash or a brand-new 2017 Chevrolet Sonic, donated by Whitehall’s Ross Chevrolet.

Entrants will also have the opportunity to sweep up a first prize of $500 and 10 second place prizes of $100 each.

The mood will be set by local DJ and Dresden supervisor, Paul Ferguson.

All those interested in attending had better act quickly because there are only a limited number of tickets available.

Each ticket is $100 and admits the ticket-holder and one guest. Tickets are available at a number of local stores and individuals including the Elks Lodge, Champlain Coal and Putorti’s Market.

Every year the Elks donate considerable sums to a variety of charitable organizations. The primary beneficiary of this event is going to be the Fisher House Foundation of Albany.

 

