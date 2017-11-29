Granville: ‘Sell’ school to Vermont students

B y Krystle S. Morey

Vermonters’ recent decision to favor school choice has forced Granville school officials to rethink how it attracts students who live just over the border.

The Granville Board of Education decided at its meeting this month to hire Behan Communications, Inc., in Glens Falls to develop a marketing strategy for the district to attract and retain students.

The school will pay Behan $6,000 plus out-of-pocket expenses, including printing costs for the plan. This does not include implementation of the plan, which could cost about $30,000.

The measure was accepted by all board members, except Phil Berke, when polled. It was not a formal vote. Susan Perry was not in attendance.

“If all of these Vermont students were to go away – which I do not believe is going to be the case – but if they were to go away, it’s a pretty big number that would go along with it,” said Granville school superintendent Thomas McGurl.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.