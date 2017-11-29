Scott pleads guilty

B y Krystle S. Morey

Former Granville mayor Tom Scott pleaded guilty Tuesday to endangering the welfare of a child.

When asked by Putnam Town Court judge Susan Johnson how he would like to plead, Scott said: “Guilty, your honor.”

Scott, 56, is required to pay a $1,000 fine — the maximum defined by the court — and a $205 mandatory state surcharge, both to be paid by Jan. 16.

Scott also was placed on a one-year order of protection, a stay-away order, for each of the alleged victims until next Nov. 28.

He essentially got the max sentence,” said Assistant District Attorney Joe Frandino.

