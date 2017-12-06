County to buy 3 village properties

B y Krystle S. Morey

Washington County will purchase three properties in the village of Granville that officials say will provide land for staging and storage when the Church Street bridge is completely replaced in a couple of years.

Construction of the new bridge, which has undergone numerous rehabs in its nearly century-long life, is anticipated to be done in 2020. Designs will be formalized next year.

Steve Haskins, county highway superintendent, said obtaining the properties near the north end of the bridge will help constructions crews with staging and storing materials when working on the bridge.

The properties obtained are 34 Church St. ($8,500); 41 Church St. ($9,000); and 1 Water St. ($48,000).

Both Church Street properties have structures on them.

