December 6, 2017

Former Scotties’ closes its doors

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Slate Valley Café, formerly Scotties’, has closed.
A sign appeared on the front door of the Main Street diner and convenience store last Thursday. It read, “Sorry we have closed,” with a frowny face.
The owners, Mark and Edie Pickard, did not return a call for comment.
The Granville business opened a little over a year ago and the Pickards took steps to expand the business on adjacent properties they purchased.

