Whitehall solar farm online

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall’s first solar project, an endeavor two years in the making, officially went online last Friday.

Local and state officials including town supervisor George Armstrong, Assemblyman Dan Stec and state Sen. Betty Little gathered at the Millett Farm on County Route 21 with landowner John Millett, Jr., to conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the event.

The project, covering 29 of Millett’s 80 acres, will supply enough energy to power 85 percent of Gore Mountain’s electricity usage.

Armstrong, a self-professed oil and gas man, said he supports the solar initiative as it’s been nothing but beneficial for the community and environment.

“I think these renewables, whether it’s wind or solar, are great,” Armstrong said. “It seems like we’re finding more oil but at some point it runs out.”

Added Armstrong: “The landowners get money, the county, town and school get more money – it’s a win-win.”

