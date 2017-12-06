December 6, 2017

Whitehall tops Granville in inaugural food drive

B y Matthew Saari

When the Railroaders met the Golden Horde on the gridiron this fall, Whitehall emerged the clear victors by a margin of 55-12.
The momentum has continued with Whitehallers again beating out Granvillians in the inaugural Great Granville Whitehall Food Drive.
Whitehall residents rallied behind their food pantry donating more than 1,500 food items in only a few short weeks.
“We’re really happy with it,” said organizer John Hoagland. “The food banks are certainly a worthy cause to donate to.”
“We thought it was tremendous,” added pantry volunteer Gloria Perry.
Donation boxes were set up at local businesses to facilitate the effort, including Stewart’s, Skene Valley Agency, Elks, Berkshire Bank, Community Bank, Historic Grounds, Lake Champlain Coal, Carol’s Collectibles and Fort Anne Antiques.
Walking into any of these businesses while the food drive was in full swing, one would likely be greeted by an overflowing donation box.
“Our town is really good about donating to the food pantry,” Perry said.

