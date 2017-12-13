Granville’s first-ever lighted tractor parade Friday

B y Krystle S. Morey and Amber Stewart

“The more lights the merrier.”

This is the strategy the Granville Future Farmers of America are employing to decorate their tractor for this Friday’s lighted tractor parade, said FFA member Abigail Armstrong.

“As many as possible,” she said.

About 45 tractors, ATVs and monster trucks are set to participate in Granville’s first lighted tractor parade.

The event will kick off from Telescope Casual Furniture on Church Street at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. It’ll proceed north on Church Street to Main Street, then west on Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park.

Area fire companies, police and rescue squads will also take part, and some parade participants plan to throw goodies such as candy along the route.

Several Granville High School students will take part in the community’s first Lighted Tractor Parade on Friday, Dec. 15. The school’s FFA program will have a lighted float.

“We thought it would be a cool thing to do as an FFA chapter and that it would be a great opportunity to get out in the community and become even more involved,” said Armstrong.

The organization’s theme is “Christmas on the Farm.” It will include animals and a barn, supplied by member Nate Aldous’ family.

The float is expected to have about 2,000 lights but that could increase, Armstrong said.

Those on the float won’t toss any prizes, such as candy, from the tractor, “but we will be celebrating with Christmas music,” said Armstrong.

There will be a prize package, filled with goodies and gifts donated by local businesses, for the Most Festive Tractor, said organizer Heather Pauquette.

“Make it fun, make it light up and have fun with it!,” she said.

Three judges, scattered throughout the parade route, will gauge each float’s festiveness.

“Who are the judges? I’m not telling! Be festive and have fun all the way through,” Pauquette said.

On the Telescope float, which features Santa and Mrs. Claus, Rachel Pietryka will be singing Christmas songs as well. “I’m excited! It’s Christmas, it’s supposed to be fun!” Pietryka said.

Immediately following the parade will be Christmas caroling around the village streets.

“As the parade concludes at Veteran’s Park, we will gather in the park to sing a carol or two, and then those who wish to participate in caroling will continue on with us to travel the village to sing,” Pauquette said.

The caroling will begin and end at Veterans Memorial Park. The route will take singers from the park, down Quaker Street, to Elm Street, then left onto Norton Street to Pacific Street, Columbus Street and on to Franklin Avenue.

The group may stop at the Indian River Nursing and Rehabilitation center to share some cheer with the facility’s residents.

It’ll loop back to Quaker Street via Madison Avenue, Irving Avenue, Washington Street, Williams Street and Irving Place. From Quaker Street the group will turn right onto Potter Avenue, continue onto south Maple Street, Bulkley Avenue and back to East Potter Avenue. A turn onto Church Street will take singers to the rail trail, where it’ll make its way to Main Street, South Maple Street and back to the park.

Pauquette recommends parade attendees should arrive early and park in the village’s many free parking lots. The parking lot at Veterans Park will be blocked off for parade participants only to park following the parade for caroling, she said.

“Get your spots early, it looks like there are going to be some amazing displays rolling through town,” Pauquette said.

