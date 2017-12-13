December 13, 2017

Kitten-thrower pleads guilty

B y Krystle S. Morey

Justice has been served on behalf of a small orange kitten that was thrown out of a pickup truck window on Route 22 in Granville in September.

Christopher J. Normile, of Dresden, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in Granville Town Court Monday.

Normile, 21, admitted to overdriving, torturing and injuring an animal, a Class A misdemeanor under the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law section 353.

With his plea comes a weekend – this weekend – in jail and $325 in fines and surcharges.

“He was also given a one-year condition to stay out of trouble,” said Judge Roger Forando.

If he harms another animal, Forando said, Normile could go to jail for a longer period of time.

