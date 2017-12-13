Kitten-thrower pleads guilty

B y Krystle S. Morey

Justice has been served on behalf of a small orange kitten that was thrown out of a pickup truck window on Route 22 in Granville in September.

Christopher J. Normile, of Dresden, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in Granville Town Court Monday.

Normile, 21, admitted to overdriving, torturing and injuring an animal, a Class A misdemeanor under the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law section 353.

With his plea comes a weekend – this weekend – in jail and $325 in fines and surcharges.

“He was also given a one-year condition to stay out of trouble,” said Judge Roger Forando.

If he harms another animal, Forando said, Normile could go to jail for a longer period of time.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.