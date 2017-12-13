December 13, 2017

Quarrymen call proposed zoning a business ‘killer’

 

By Krystle S. Morey

More than 40 slate quarry owners and industry workers turned out at Poultney’s Select Board meeting Monday to sound off on a plan that would regulate slate production in the Vermont town.

Poultney’s planning commission is proposing stricter statutes that would amend the town’s bylaws to change zoning regulations including the allowable height of slate dump piles and increase the setback, distance between a quarry and the adjoining property line.

The commission is a “quasi-legislative commission… elected by the voters to draft language for the Poultney Zoning Regulations, Poultney Subdivision Regulations and the Poultney Town Plan.”

It is proposing a setback of 200 feet of all pits, dumps, buildings, to any residential structure or property line; requiring reclamation plans prior to the issuance of any land use permits; demanding sufficient height and strength for every access point to deny access to the public is required around any pit or excavation; limiting the height of slate dump piles to 40 feet; and limiting the load weights of trucks hauling slate to comply with road specifications.

“We, slate companies, were surprised to hear about some of the provisions of the planning commission’s recommendations,” said Craig E. Markcrow, owner and president of Vermont Structural Slate Co.

“A 200-foot restriction causes quarry owners to take a tremendous hit to the value of their properties … and in many cases, quarries would be inoperable given the planning commission’s recommendations,” Markcrow said. “How do we deal with this loss of value?”

Markcrow gave a 10-minute slideshow presentation, outlining the slate quarries’ requests. The Slate Quarry Association instead proposes a 25-foot setback and removing the requirement for reclamation plans.

Representatives from several Slate Valley quarries including Evergreen Slate, Hilltop Slate Inc., Tatko Slate, Newmont Slate and KD Stone, were present at the meeting Dec. 11. Many of them wore lime green-colored stickers with “I <3 Slate,” “Slate is Poultney’s Industry,” and “Slate supports industries.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
December 13, 2017

Quarrymen call proposed zoning a business ‘killer’

slate

  By Krystle S. Morey More than 40 slate quarry owners and industry workers turned out at Poultney’s Select Board […]

December 13, 2017

Kitten-thrower pleads guilty

kitten

By Krystle S. Morey Justice has been served on behalf of a small orange kitten that was thrown out of […]

December 8, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 12/08/17

Northshire_12_8_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 8, 2017

North Country Freepress – 12/08/17

FreePress_12_8_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 8, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/08/17

Lakes_12_8_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 7, 2017

518 Wheels – 12/07/17

518 Wheels 12-4-17.pdf-web.pdf
December 6, 2017

Toys train delivers smiles

Toys for Tots train whitehall

By Matthew Saari Nearly 300 children had their Christmas brightened more than a little Sunday morning when the 2017 Marine […]

December 6, 2017

County to buy 3 village properties

Church Street bridge

By Krystle S. Morey Washington County will purchase three properties in the village of Granville that officials say will provide […]

December 6, 2017

Former Scotties’ closes its doors

scotties

By Krystle S. Morey The Slate Valley Café, formerly Scotties’, has closed. A sign appeared on the front door of […]

December 6, 2017

Whitehall solar farm online

Whitehall Millett Solar Farm

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s first solar project, an endeavor two years in the making, officially went online last Friday. Local […]

December 6, 2017

Whitehall tops Granville in inaugural food drive

whitehall food pantry wins!

By Matthew Saari When the Railroaders met the Golden Horde on the gridiron this fall, Whitehall emerged the clear victors […]

December 1, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/01/17

Lakes_12_1_17.pdf-web.pdf