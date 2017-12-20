December 20, 2017

Country Cupboard open for business

By Matthew Saari

Walking into the Whitehall High School cafeteria, past the eating room tables and past the gleaming stainless-steel ovens you’ll find a bright red locker, or cupboard, fully stocked with all manner of food items, personal hygiene products and winter apparel.

That red cabinet, the Country Cupboard, is the brainchild of cafeteria manager Deb Mackey and opened for business last Friday.

“We’ve only had a few kids come in but they’re talking about it,” Mackey said.

Open for business may not be the most accurate terminology as the cupboard’s inventory is available to the entire student body, no referrals needed, free of charge.

“This isn’t for poor people, this is for everybody,” said Mackey. “I want kids to realize if they don’t need something but have a shy friend or neighbor, they can get something for them.”

The Country Cupboard is stocked entirely with inventory donated by the good Samaritans staffing Whitehall schools, including faculty, cafeteria personnel and bus drivers.

 

 

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags:

