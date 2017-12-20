Elevator to extend Pember’s reach

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Pember Library and Museum is moving forward on a plan to add an elevator to encourage patrons of all ability levels to visit the Granville institution.

Patrons will be able to enter the library at ground level and choose to stop at the first-floor library or the museum on the second floor.

The Pember has an outdoor ramp that visitors with strollers and wheelchairs, for example, can use to access the library, but there is no mechanical assistance to help them access the museum on the second floor.

“There’s a ramp outdoors, but that only helps people get to this floor,” Library director Ardyce Bresett said, motioning to the various bookshelves and displays in the library.

Some patrons enter the library and do not realize that they cannot access the museum without climbing a flight and a half of stairs.

“It’s very hard to tell them that they can’t,” Bresett said.

