State rejects Granville bid for water grant

By Krystle S. Morey

For the third time, the Town of Granville has been denied state financial assistance to make much-needed upgrades to its aging North Granville water system.

“We were denied,” said Matt Hicks, town supervisor.

The town reapplied this summer for a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to help it replace and repair various pipes and equipment in the North Granville Water District. It was also going to be used to pay thousands of dollars for a new pump and well-drilling that the town paid for last summer to replenish the district’s water supply.

There are about 240 water users in the North Granville district.

Hicks, who was notified of the rejection Dec. 13, cited two reasons Granville lost the bid.

First, the Department of Health has not ruled that the quality of North Granville water is unsafe and that the 75-year-old water system is in dire need of repair.

“The ones that were funded are in worse shape than we are,” Hicks said. “…we are not in bad enough shape to get funding yet.”

