December 20, 2017

State rejects Granville bid for water grant

B y Krystle S. Morey

For the third time, the Town of Granville has been denied state financial assistance to make much-needed upgrades to its aging North Granville water system.

“We were denied,” said Matt Hicks, town supervisor.

The town reapplied this summer for a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to help it replace and repair various pipes and equipment in the North Granville Water District. It was also going to be used to pay thousands of dollars for a new pump and well-drilling that the town paid for last summer to replenish the district’s water supply.

There are about 240 water users in the North Granville district.

Hicks, who was notified of the rejection Dec. 13, cited two reasons Granville lost the bid.

First, the Department of Health has not ruled that the quality of North Granville water is unsafe and that the 75-year-old water system is in dire need of repair.

“The ones that were funded are in worse shape than we are,” Hicks said. “…we are not in bad enough shape to get funding yet.”

 

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
December 20, 2017

Power project may ease taxes in local towns

CHPE

By Matthew Saari A monumental clean-energy project may shift some of the tax burden from Washington County taxpayers. Details about […]

December 20, 2017

Country Cupboard open for business

schoolcupboard

By Matthew Saari Walking into the Whitehall High School cafeteria, past the eating room tables and past the gleaming stainless-steel […]

December 20, 2017

Elevator to extend Pember’s reach

pember elevator

By Krystle S. Morey The Pember Library and Museum is moving forward on a plan to add an elevator to […]

December 20, 2017

Whitehall, Granville to host holiday hoops tourneys

DSC_0394

By Matthew Saari and Keith Harrington   WHITEHALL Two New York teams and two Vermont teams will square off next […]

December 15, 2017

Weekender – 12/15/17

Weekender 12_15_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 15, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/15/17

Lakes_12_15_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 15, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 12/15/17

Northshire_12_15_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 15, 2017

North Country Freepress – 12/15/17

FreePress_12_15_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 14, 2017

518 Wheels – 12/14/17

518 Wheels 12-11-17.pdf-web.pdf
December 13, 2017

Granville’s first-ever lighted tractor parade Friday

tractor

By Krystle S. Morey and Amber Stewart “The more lights the merrier.” This is the strategy the Granville Future Farmers […]

December 13, 2017

Village seeks funds for Flat Iron demo

flat iron

By Matthew Saari Whitehall village officials are seeking a state grant to fund the demolition of the notorious Flat Iron […]

December 13, 2017

Resident, village battle over sewage spill

sewage

By Matthew Saari Something stinks in the village of Whitehall. For more than two months resident Christina Steves has battled […]