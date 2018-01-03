January 3, 2018

Bobsledder awaits word of his selection to team

B y Matthew Saari

Whitehall’s own Codie Bascue stole national headlines in November when he grabbed a gold medal during a World Cup bobsled race in Lake Placid.

Codie Bascue

The day proved monumental not only for Bascue, as this was his first World Cup gold, but also for the U.S. bobsled team, which hadn’t won a two-man bobsled race since 2009.
Since then Bascue and the U.S. bobsled team have been busy competing in four additional World Cup races in Park City, Utah; Whistler, British Columbia, Canada; Winterberg, Germany; and Igls, Austria before earning a brief reprieve for Christmas.
Bascue returned to Whitehall for the holidays but was quickly back on the road, or rather in the air, for further competition in Altenberg, Germany; then St. Moritz, Switzerland.
All of these races ultimately determine which bobsledders will represent America during the upcoming Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
“Selection to the Olympic team as a bobsled driver is based on personal ranking through points you gain by results in races,” Bascue said via email. “The top two, three drivers will go to the games.”
Those drivers will be named on Monday, Jan. 15.
Where does Bascue fall in all this; just what are the odds that he will represent America at the Olympics?
“Right now I am the number-one ranked driver in the nation,” Bascue said. “I just need to hold that spot these next two weeks and I will be fine.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
January 3, 2018

‘It was brutal’: First responders battle fire in sub-zero temps

Granville Apartment Fire

By Krystle S. Morey More than 100 firefighters from New York and Vermont battled a fire in sub-zero temperatures on […]

January 3, 2018

Bobsledder awaits word of his selection to team

Codie Bascue

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s own Codie Bascue stole national headlines in November when he grabbed a gold medal during a […]

January 3, 2018

Whitehall firehouse eyed for historic designation

The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. owns the Skenesborough Drive firehouse but the village owns the property its built on.

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company’s firehouse on Main Street is among 23 properties recommended for inclusion on […]

January 3, 2018

Readers give Trump’s first year mixed reviews

Trump 1

By Krystle S. Morey President Donald Trump will soon finish his first year in office with mixed reviews on his […]

December 29, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 12/29/17

Northshire_12_29_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 29, 2017

North Country Freepress – 12/29/17

FreePress_12_29_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 29, 2017

Weekender – 12/29/17

Weekender 12_29_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 29, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/29/17

Lakes_12_29_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 28, 2017

518 Wheels – 12/28/17

518 Wheels 12-25-17.pdf-web.pdf
December 22, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 12/22/17

Northshire_12_22_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 22, 2017

North Country Freepress – 12/22/17

FreePress_12_22_17.pdf-web.pdf
December 22, 2017

Weekender – 12/22/17

Weekender 12_22_17.pdf-web.pdf