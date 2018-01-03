Bobsledder awaits word of his selection to team

B y Matthew Saari

Whitehall’s own Codie Bascue stole national headlines in November when he grabbed a gold medal during a World Cup bobsled race in Lake Placid.

The day proved monumental not only for Bascue, as this was his first World Cup gold, but also for the U.S. bobsled team, which hadn’t won a two-man bobsled race since 2009.

Since then Bascue and the U.S. bobsled team have been busy competing in four additional World Cup races in Park City, Utah; Whistler, British Columbia, Canada; Winterberg, Germany; and Igls, Austria before earning a brief reprieve for Christmas.

Bascue returned to Whitehall for the holidays but was quickly back on the road, or rather in the air, for further competition in Altenberg, Germany; then St. Moritz, Switzerland.

All of these races ultimately determine which bobsledders will represent America during the upcoming Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“Selection to the Olympic team as a bobsled driver is based on personal ranking through points you gain by results in races,” Bascue said via email. “The top two, three drivers will go to the games.”

Those drivers will be named on Monday, Jan. 15.

Where does Bascue fall in all this; just what are the odds that he will represent America at the Olympics?

“Right now I am the number-one ranked driver in the nation,” Bascue said. “I just need to hold that spot these next two weeks and I will be fine.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.