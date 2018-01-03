January 3, 2018

‘It was brutal’: First responders battle fire in sub-zero temps

By Krystle S. Morey

More than 100 firefighters from New York and Vermont battled a fire in sub-zero temperatures on New Year’s Eve in the Village of Granville.
Volunteer fire crews responded to the Mettowee Valley Apartments at 21 Franklin St. at 6:42 a.m. Sunday. New Year’s Eve saw a high of 5 degrees and a low of -14 degrees and freezing temperatures complicated an already complicated job.
“It was brutal,” said Chief Ryan Pedone of the Granville Engine and Hose Co.
Opening fire hydrants was made more difficult, equipment was freezing to the ground and the cold made it hard for first responders to work outside for extended periods of time.
“Weather conditions certainly weren’t helping anything. Items were freezing to the ground … ladders were freezing to the siding and we had to break them free to get them out,” Pedone said.
The three-alarm fire left 11 people and several pets homeless. Washington County Department of Public Safety and the Red Cross have stepped in to help displaced residents.
The blaze was caused by a baseboard heater that ignited a curtain, Pedone said.

