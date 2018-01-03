Readers give Trump’s first year mixed reviews

B y Krystle S. Morey

President Donald Trump will soon finish his first year in office with mixed reviews on his performance, from leadership to foreign policy.

Since Trump has been at the helm, “the stock market has boomed and GDP growth has improved,” Forbes’ business magazine reports, adding that “unemployment is at an almost 17-year low but job gains are running below the average of Obama’s last six years.”

A Rasmussen poll released last week showed less than half of voters – 45 percent – approve of President Trump’s job performance, while 53 percent disapprove.

So what do our readers think? We asked them on social media, and the results were just as split.

In just a few hours, the post reached nearly 2,000 people; some shared opinions in the comments, while others dared only to like, love and laugh at the post via reactions, gifs and emojis.

Here are some of the responses:

Gwen Humphrey: “Hopefully it got a lot of Upstate NY to think twice and get Old Chucky out of office.”

Shannon Louise: “He needs to stop tweeting…”

Cynthia Van Guilder: “Horrible!”

Jeff Kroosz: “First POTUS I can remember actually following through on his campaign promises.”

Denise Moyer: “Worthless piece of trouble-making crap of a President…”

