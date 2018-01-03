January 3, 2018

Taxpayers rush to pay, beat deadline

B y Matthew Saari

Following the signing of the 2018 Republican tax bill into law by President Donald Trump, many taxpayers – including those in this region – rushed to their local town offices in hopes of paying their taxes early to avoid newly imposed caps.
“We’ve had several people come in and pay early,” said Whitehall deputy town clerk Patti Gordon. “The phone hasn’t stopped ringing.”
The main concern is the cap of $10,000 placed on state and local tax deductions, better known as SALT. Under the previous system, the deduction was unlimited.

